From blow-up beds to private islands – how Airbnb changed the world in 15 years

It all started with an air bed. In 2007 Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, both designers in their mid-twenties, shared an apartment in San Francisco. Their landlord had recently hiked up their rent by 25 per cent, forcing their friend, Nate Blecharczyk, to move out. So they needed to raise some money, fast.

It was Joe who had the lightbulb moment. A design conference was in town and there was a shortage of hotel rooms. While they were at work one day, Joe sent an email to Brian.

“I thought of a way to make a few bucks,” he said, before pitching his plan to turn their apartment into a “place to crash during the four-day event.” The email was signed off with a simple: “Ha!”

Graduate design student Amol Surve was attending the $1,000-a-ticket conference and couldn’t find an affordable hotel room, so when he saw the link for a bed costing just US$80 per night, he booked a spot. He shared Nate’s old bedroom with two other designers, all on airbeds, and Joe took the time to show them around San Francisco. Guests One, Two and Three, of 1.5 billion.

More guests arrived during the conference, but at a trickle, and during South by Southwest (SXSW) the following March they received a disappointing two bookings. But Joe and Brian carried on, with Nate, a coder, now on board as third co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, tasked with getting the site working properly. In August 2008, they launched the website that would change their lives, and the world. The name of their venture? Airbedandbreakfast.com.

Fifteen years later, the holiday listings firm – which soon rebranded as the punchier “Airbnb” – is an $80bn business. It has 7 million listings across the world, from pods to private islands, from Penrith to Papua New Guinea. It has upended the way we travel the world: beloved by tourists, yet blamed for causing a global housing crisis. How did we get here?

The rise

“People would say, ‘How can you trust a stranger?’ That was the first thought that came to mind when they heard about the concept,” says Nate Blecharczyk. He dials into our Zoom call from his holiday home in Maine, a “welcome change of scenery” from San Francisco. He wears a buttoned-up blue polo shirt and smiles into the camera, punctuating his anecdotes with little laughs, as if he is a mere mortal rather than one of the richest 40-year-olds on the planet.

“By the end of 2008 we were on the verge of quitting. Pretty much every month when we saw there was no growth, no traction, that was very difficult,” he says. Out of the 15 angel investors they approached in the early days, eight said no and seven never replied.

But they didn’t give up. Instead, the three founders came up with a novel fundraising campaign, designing cereal boxes featuring the then-presidential candidates – Obama O’s and Cap’n McCains – and selling them on the streets of Denver, Colorado, during the Democratic National Convention. They sold more than 1,000 boxes, raising US$30,000 for the company. It was this entrepreneurial spirit, rather than the room-sharing concept, that finally turned the head of their first investor, Paul Graham of Y Combinator.

“We would go at it six or seven days a week, 8am till midnight,” says Blecharczyk. They also travelled to New York City, taking professional photographs of the Airbnb listings and making connections with the hosts. The work paid off. They soon secured more investment and the platform exploded with new listings.

In March 2011, three years after it recorded just two bookings during the festival, Airbnb won the app of the year award at SXSW.

The backlash

For such a beautifully simple concept, things quickly became quite complicated. Landlords in urban areas realised they could earn more by letting their properties on a short-term basis via Airbnb instead of renting the space to tenants on longer-term contracts. When renters were priced out of city centres, they blamed Airbnb, and the remaining residents complained of the hollowing out of their communities. Their new neighbours, who wheeled suitcases down their streets while looking a bit lost, didn’t have their lights out by 10pm.

During the 2010s an anti-tourist movement swept across Europe – “Tourists Go Home” was graffitied across walls in Barcelona and Venice – and Airbnb was a big part of that conversation. City authorities, thousands of them, scrambled to regulate the unchecked short-term accommodation industry. The process continues. On October 1 Scotland will roll out new licensing and planning rules that could see holiday rental options severely limited in popular spots, like Edinburgh.

“It’s challenging at a global scale. But our perspective has been to work in cooperation, to find compromise. With any industry that becomes significant, there needs to be rules,” says Nate.

Tonight, more than a million people will check into an Airbnb. On that scale it is unsurprising that we hear about the odd out-of-control house party, or cases of hidden cameras – a growing problem in the US. But do these blind us from the positive impact of the company? Airbnb has helped to connect tourists with people living in parts of the world previously off the tourist trail. A yurt in Mongolia, a townhouse on the island of Saint Helena.

“These are everyday people who are suddenly in the industry of hospitality, an industry previously only accessible to well-funded ventures and corporations,” says Nate. To date, Airbnb users have earned more than US$180 billion. “I’m very proud of the impact we’ve had on our community,” he says, adding that as many as a third of their hosts are just trying to make ends meet, just like Gebbia and Chesky were when they first inflated those airbeds in 2007.

The future

In 2012, Hurricane Sandy struck New York City, and one Airbnb resident posted on Twitter to offer their Airbnb property, free of charge, for anyone who needed a place to stay. The co-founders saw this post, and quickly created a landing page so other New Yorkers could do the same.

“In 24 hours more than 1,000 signed up,” says Nate. They did the same during the pandemic, to offer safe accommodation for frontline workers, and in late 2020 set up airbnb.org, a site dedicated to opening up homes in times of crisis. The site helped to provide housing for more than 34,000 Afghan evacuees when the US pulled out of Afghanistan, and more recently, shelter for 135,000 Ukrainian refugees.

When I ask him where Airbnb will be 15 years from now, Nate turns back to that key word. Connections. Airbnb, he hopes, will continue to offer the tools to facilitate them, and he practises what he preaches.

“Over the years I’ve probably hosted over 1,000 guests,” he says. In the early days he rented out a spare room in his apartment, but now he lets out a seasonal property near his family home. “It’s usually the grandparents hosting their kids and their grandkids,” he says. Does he tell them who he is?

“What I found is that when people do know, they can get a little bit nervous. They take extra good care of things, or offer gifts. I would prefer to have the experience that the average user has,” he says. Being an Airbnb host also offers a chance to understand the product from a day-to-day basis. And he does still meet the guests, sometimes. Just the other week a guest called up and said the TV wasn’t working.

“So I went over there. They had no idea I was the founder of the company, trying to figure out why the streaming service stopped working,” he laughs, adding. “I got it working.”

