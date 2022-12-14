Daily Briefing: 'A blow against hate'

Jane Onyanga-Omara and Steve Coogan, USA TODAY
·7 min read

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, a major milestone in the fight for gay rights. Ten years have passed since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Also in the news: A destructive winter storm is marching across the United States.

👋 It's Jane Onyanga-Omara and Steve Coogan with Wednesday's news. Did you see last night's meteor shower? The Geminds are one of the biggest of the year.

Now, here we go with Wednesday's news.

Biden signs landmark bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage

President Joe Biden signed historic legislation Tuesday protecting same-sex marriages nationally, marking a major milestone in the fight for gay rights that follows a seismic change in the nation's attitudes. At a White House ceremony, Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, making it the law that all states recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. "Today, America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone," Biden said. The new law will protect same-sex marriages if the Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which in 2015 legalized same-sex marriages in the U.S. Read more

Blizzard warnings in 6 states as massive winter storm rocks US

A massive winter storm roaring across the West dumped up to 4 feet of snow in parts of Nevada and Idaho, fueled blizzard warnings in six other states and spawned tornadoes that injured several people in the South. More than 25 million Americans were under dangerous weather watches and warnings Tuesday. The storm's march across the nation could last through the weekend when parts of the Northeast could be blasted with more than a foot of snow, forecasters warned. "This is a 'we are not kidding' kind of storm," the South Dakota Department of Transportation tweeted. "BLIZZARD and ICE STORM WARNINGS have been issued.” Read more

Rain from a winter storm creates icy conditions on Tuesday, Dec.13, 2022, in Sioux Falls, SD.
Rain from a winter storm creates icy conditions on Tuesday, Dec.13, 2022, in Sioux Falls, SD.

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows

They would have been 16 or 17 this year. High school juniors. The children killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, should have spent this year thinking about college, taking their SATs and getting their driver’s licenses. Maybe attending their first prom. Instead, the families of the 20 students and six educators slain in the mass shooting will mark a decade without them Wednesday. December is a difficult month for many in Newtown, the Connecticut suburb where holiday season joy is tempered by heartbreak around the anniversary of the nation’s worst grade school shooting. For former Sandy Hook students who survived the massacre, guilt and anxiety can intensify. For the parents, it can mean renewed grief, even as they continue to fight on their lost children's behalf. Read more

Flowers adorn a memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Flowers adorn a memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Inflation slowed sharply but stayed high in November

Inflation throttled back significantly for a second month in November as prices for goods that surged during the pandemic continued to dip. Still, inflation remained elevated as the cost of many services kept rising. Consumer prices increased 7.1% from a year earlier, down from a 7.7% rise in October and a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. The inflation increase was at the slowest pace since December 2021 and came in under expectations of 7.3%, which was predicted by some economists. But soaring food and rent costs again offset declining gas prices, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index. Read more

Shoppers line up waiting for Continental Sales to open to buy expired or nearly expired foods, among other items. With inflation still quite high, people are needing to find ways to stretch their dollars.
Shoppers line up waiting for Continental Sales to open to buy expired or nearly expired foods, among other items. With inflation still quite high, people are needing to find ways to stretch their dollars.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here. Already a subscriber and want premium content texted to you every day? We can do that! Sign up for our subscriber-only texting campaign.

Argentina routs Croatia en route to World Cup 2022 final

Lionel Messi took center stage as Argentina dismantled Croatia Tuesday, 3-0, advancing to the World Cup final. The 35-year-old superstar scored Argentina's opening goal from the penalty spot before assisting his team's third, and Julián Álvarez's second, to put the game out of reach. Read more

What's next: Argentina will play the winner of Wednesday's game between 2018 World Cup winner France and Morocco in the final Sunday.

What's at stake: Argentina will play for its third World Cup title and first since 1986. Messi, who has won Champions League titles and seven prestigious Ballon d'Or trophies, will be seeking his first title to cap off his historic career.

Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi after scoring a goal during Argentina's World Cup semifinal victory over Croatia Tuesday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates with teammate Lionel Messi after scoring a goal during Argentina's World Cup semifinal victory over Croatia Tuesday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the university announced. He was 61. Leach was in his third season with the Bulldogs. He had served as a college football head coach for 21 seasons, with previous stops at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19). Read more

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach served as a college football head coach for 21 seasons before his death at the age of 61 this week.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach served as a college football head coach for 21 seasons before his death at the age of 61 this week.

📷 Photo of the day: Thousands watch Biden sign Respect for Marriage Act at the White House 📷

LGBTQ advocates, plaintiffs in lawsuits who fought for marriage equality and Democratic and Republican lawmakers were among the thousands in attendance as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law at a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday.

The ceremony featured performances from singers Sam Smith – who is nonbinary – and Cyndi Lauper, who sang "Stay With Me" and "True Colors" respectively. "We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated," said Lauper, who has advocated for LGBTQ rights. "Now we’re allowed to love who we love."

Click here for more photos from the ceremony.

One more thing

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Respect for Marriage Act, winter storm, Sandy Hook, inflation

Latest Stories

  • More snow and rain is falling in the Arctic

    It's got significantly wetter in the polar north since the 1950s, say scientists.

  • Police detain 4 in Guangzhou after COVID protests

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detained at least four people for more than a week after they attended protests against COVID-19 restrictions in late November, according to activists, family members and friends of the detained. While many who attended protests in cities across China last month were released after being held for 24 hours — the legal limit on detention before police must file charges — the four Guangzhou residents as of Wednesday have be

  • Blizzards and tornadoes wreak havoc as massive winter storm sweeps across US

    A massive winter storm spawned several tornadoes, leaving buildings wrecked and several people injured, and caused widespread disruption across large parts of the US. Emergency services including sheriff's deputies, firefighters, volunteers and dog teams were searching the debris after a tornado touched down about 10 miles from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Tuesday. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said two people were missing, one was hurt and several buildings were destroyed.

  • Homes, schools without power across eastern N.S. following winter storm

    Several thousand customers are still without power Wednesday morning after a winter storm brought messy weather across northeastern Nova Scotia. On Tuesday, CBC Tina Simpkin said up to 40 centimetres of snow was expected to fall over Cape Breton and winds were expected to gust up to 100 kilometres an hour. As of 7 a.m., the Nova Scotia Power outage map showed that just over 14,000 customers were experiencing power outages. Some of the largest outages were scattered across the eastern part of the

  • Second senior Russian-appointed Kherson official injured in his car

    Five weeks ago, Kirill Stremousov, another deputy head of the Russian-installed Kherson administration, was killed in a car crash after his driver tried to avoid hitting a truck, according to authorities. Shortly afterwards, Moscow ordered its troops to withdraw from the western part of Kherson province on the west bank of the Dnipro river, which had been occupied since early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and annexed by Russia in October.

  • Letters: Luna’s optimism on Trump’s legacy is off base. He was a narcissistic menace

    Letters to the editor on Tom Luna’s guest column on Trump, what government is good at and the economic cost of Idaho’s national reputation.

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w