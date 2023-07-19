Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.1034

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of August to £0.1034. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.7%.

Bloomsbury Publishing's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Bloomsbury Publishing was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.0533 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.118. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.2% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Bloomsbury Publishing has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Bloomsbury Publishing Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bloomsbury Publishing that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Bloomsbury Publishing not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

