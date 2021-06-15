Bloomingdale’s Resets Responsibilities of Top Merchants

Bloomingdale’s has broadened the responsibilities of Denise Magid and Dan Leppo, both executive vice presidents and general merchandise managers, in the wake of the departure of Stacie Borteck, senior vice president and general merchandise manager.

Additionally, Jennifer Jones, vice president and divisional merchandise manager of women’s shoes, has been promoted to senior vice president of center core, a cluster of categories encompassing fashion accessories, shoes and fine jewelry.

During her 18-year career with Bloomingdale’s spanning buying and planning assignments, Jones has led numerous initiatives, including the recent evolution of the women’s shoe business, Bloomingdale’s said in its announcement Tuesday on the executive changes.

Jones will report directly to Magid, who adds center core to her responsibilities while continuing to head up women’s ready-to-wear, concessions and outlets.

“Denise is a talented merchant. She will now be overseeing Bloomingdale’s total women’s business, giving us the opportunity to more strategically align the apparel and accessory categories. We are fortunate to leverage Denise’s expertise, and look forward to her continued leadership,” Tony Spring, Bloomingdale’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Leppo will add the cosmetics division to his responsibilities while continuing to head up the men’s, home and young world (kids) divisions.

After a 14-year career at Bloomingdale’s, Borteck who oversaw fashion accessories, fine jewelry and cosmetics, has decided to leave the company to spend more time with her family, Bloomingdale’s indicated in its announcement.

“During her tenure at Bloomingdale’s, Stacie established herself as a talented and innovative merchant. Her leadership will be missed,” Spring said.

Bloomingdale’s, which is part of Macy’s Inc., operates 33 Bloomingdale’s stores and 21 Bloomingdale’s, The Outlet stores, as well as bloomingdales.com.

