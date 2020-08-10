What Bloomin' Brands' (NASDAQ:BLMN) Returns On Capital Can Tell Us

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), we weren't too hopeful.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bloomin' Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$47m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$811m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, Bloomin' Brands has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bloomin' Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Bloomin' Brands' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 11% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Bloomin' Brands becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 41% from where it was five years ago. Unless these trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bloomin' Brands that we think you should be aware of.

