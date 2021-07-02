Bloomberg recipe for ‘ice cream burger’ met with mixed reactions: ‘Can we cancel America’

Recipe for ‘ice cream burger’ sparks mixed reactions (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A recipe published by Bloomberg for an ice -cream burger has divided readers, with many questioning why the culinary creation needed to be made.

On Friday, the outlet published the questionable recipe along with an article about the ice cream sandwich’s inception, and how it has become increasingly popular since it debuted at New York-based Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream in June.

Explaining that the “concept of combining bread and ice cream isn’t revolutionary,” as both Italians and Japanese enjoy variations of the combination, Bloomberg writer Kate Krader then added that owner Nick Morgenstern has been serving a version of the sandwich “comprised of Japanese milk bread caramelised with honey and topped with raw milk ice cream since he opened his first store in 2014”.

“Bread is smart because it absorbs the ice cream as it melts,” Morgenstern said.

However, the newest iteration of the dish is not entirely dessert-focused, as it combines the ice cream flavours, which Krader says are “at the discretion of the cook,” with a buttered, toasted hamburger bun that’s been heated over a skillet.

“It’s scrumptious, super fun, and a guaranteed chill out experience,” Krader claims, adding that the “burger” can also be topped with fruits or sauces that resemble traditional burger accompaniments. “Any additional garnishes - chunks of fruit as a ‘relish’ or a chocolate, caramel, or berry sauce that might happen to look like barbecue sauce or ketchup - are up to you.”

But on Twitter, where the recipe was shared by Bloomberg alongside the caption: “Did somebody say ‘ice cream burger?’” not many were convinced that the dish will prove popular this summer.

Did somebody say "ice cream burger?" https://t.co/qk3vVktew4 — Bloomberg (@business) July 2, 2021

Rather, most readers were confused by the combination of a hamburger bun, complete with butter, and scoops of ice cream.

“This is a crime,” one person claimed, while another said: “Nope. Nobody said it.”

I certainly did not ask for this — al (@AKforty71) July 2, 2021

Someone else wondered whether the peculiar mixture was evidence that it is finally time to “cancel” the country, writing: “Can we cancel America, I’m tired of this sh**.”

However, one person pointed out that the pairing is also popular in the Philippines, where it is considered a “classic dessert”.

Sorbetes scooped in between bread buns is a classic dessert in the Philippines :) pic.twitter.com/Dycwzbn9u3 — Tin (@delusionada) July 2, 2021

As for the flavours Morgenstern uses in his shop’s burgers, which cost $10 each, Time Out reports that the freshly baked buns come smushed atop strawberry, vanilla and chocolate ice cream scoops.

