Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund Announces Distributions

Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund
·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom U.S. Income & Growth Fund (TSX: BUA.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution per unit

Class A

Class U

October 29, 2021

November 15, 2021

$0.03

US$0.03

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

$0.03

US$0.03

December 31, 2021

January 17, 2022

$0.03

US$0.03

January 31, 2022

February 15, 2022

$0.03

US$0.03

February 28, 2022

March 15, 2022

$0.03

US$0.03

March 31, 2022

April 15, 2022

$0.03

US$0.03

Since the Fund’s inception in March 2013, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $4.88 per Class A Unit and US$4.88 per Class U Unit.

Class A unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing Class A unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enrol in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories