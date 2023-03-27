Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

Bloom Select Income Fund
Bloom Select Income Fund
Bloom Select Income Fund

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution per unit

 

 

 

April 28, 2023

May 15, 2023

$0.041666

 

 

 

May 31, 2023

June 15, 2023

$0.041666

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

July 17, 2023

$0.041666

 

 

 

July 31, 2023

August 15, 2023

$0.041666

 

 

 

August 31, 2023

September 15, 2023

$0.041666

 

 

 

September 29, 2023

October 16, 2023

$0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $5.43 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



