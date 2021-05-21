Bloom Beauty Essence® Offers Seven Tips for Skincare

Bloom Beauty Essence® Drink With Collagen Drink Now Available on Walmart.com

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

PALM BEACH, FL, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Beauty Essence® is all about skin care 24 hours a day.

“We have developed skincare supplements and a collagen drink to help give you radiant and glowing skin,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm. “But we have seven tips to help women find inner beauty.”

Steiner-Kienzler said women should drink at least two liters of water throughout the day.

“Drinking enough water helps you skin become firmer,” she said.

The second tip is to schedule a 15-minute power workout every day.

“Exercising every day is good for your health, soul, and skin,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “Try a 15-minute workout in the morning to give you a fresh complexion to start your day.”

Health experts say regular endurance training acts like the fountain of youth.

“The increased oxygen uptake improves blood circulation to the connective tissue, which turns your complexion rosy,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

The other inner beauty tips include:

Sleeping makes you beautiful

Healthy nutrition

Sun protection

Anti-aging styling

Facial expression

“Most women know they need at least seven hours of sleep, a healthy diet, and sun protection when they are outside,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “The challenge for women today is to find the time to sleep, and eat healthy.”

Steiner-Kienzler said many women might not know about the final two tips -- anti-aging styling and facial expression.

“The wrong hair color and make-up colors can make the face look austere, old and tired,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We need to seek advice from professional make-up experts to find out how to bring out our best look.”

The final tip everyone can do everyday: Just smile!

“When you smile, you look younger,” Steiner-Kienzler said, adding that smiling doesn’t come naturally to everyone. “Exercise in fresh air, sufficient sleep, and meditation can help you relax, relieve the stress, and give you more reasons to smile and look beautiful.”

Story continues

To help your skin look its best, Bloom Beauty Essence® developed its Day Spa and Night Spa supplements, as well as its collagen drinks to protect your skin from sunrise to sunset.

The Day Spa supplement protects your skin against the appearance of premature aging, and the Night Spa helps rejuvenate your skin while you sleep. Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink with Collagen, which comes in regular and low-calorie versions, combines natural antioxidants from black currants with aloe vera, vitamin B3, biotin, and a special, high-quality collagen complex with high bio-availability.

To purchase Bloom Beauty Essence® products, please visit Walmart.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Robert Grant BLOOM BEAUTY ESSENCE® 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com



