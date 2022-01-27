Bloody Sunday families’ 50-year quest for justice

David Young, PA
·3 min read

Here are some of the key dates in the decades-long campaign for justice by the families of civilians killed by soldiers on Bloody Sunday in January 1972.

– January 30 1972

The Parachute Regiment opens fire on a crowd taking part in a civil rights march in Derry. Thirteen people are killed and 15 others injured.

– April 1972

An inquiry led by Lord Chief Justice Lord Widgery supports the soldiers’ version of events, that they were returning fire. Bereaved families dismiss the report as a whitewash.

– February 1992

First meeting of the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Widgery looks through his report on Bloody Sunday in his room at the Old Bailey (PA)
Lord Chief Justice Lord Widgery looks through his report on Bloody Sunday in his room at the Old Bailey (PA)

– January 1994

The campaign writes to prime minister John Major seeking a full independent inquiry.

– February 1994

Mr Major refuses because there has already been a public inquiry by Lord Widgery.

– January 1997

A 40,000-signature petition calling for a new inquiry is delivered by the campaign to 10 Downing Street.

– January 1998

Prime minister Tony Blair announces a new inquiry, with Lord Saville of Newdigate appointed to chair the probe.

Lord Saville of Newdigate was appointed chairman of the second Bloody Sunday Inquiry in January 1998 (PA)
Lord Saville of Newdigate was appointed chairman of the second Bloody Sunday Inquiry in January 1998 (PA)

– November 2000-September 2002

The Saville Inquiry hears oral evidence.

– August 2001

Soldiers announce they will seek a judicial review of the decision of the inquiry that military witnesses must give their evidence in Derry.

– December 2001

The Court of Appeal rules that the soldiers can give evidence in London.

– September 2002-October 2003

The inquiry is held in Methodist Central Hall, Westminster.

– October 2003-November 2004

The inquiry moves back to Derry.

People watch Prime Minister David Cameron’s apology on a giant screen outside the Guild Hall in Derry (Niall Carson/PA)
People watch Prime Minister David Cameron’s apology on a giant screen outside the Guild Hall in Derry (Niall Carson/PA)

– June 2010

Lord Saville delivers his findings that there was no justification for shooting any of those killed or wounded. Prime minister David Cameron issues a public apology. saying the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

– July 2012

The Police Service of Northern Ireland formally launches a murder investigation into the events of Bloody Sunday.

– September-October 2018

The first Ministry of Defence compensation settlement in relation to Bloody Sunday victims is awarded.

– March 2019

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announces that one former soldier, known as Soldier F, will be prosecuted for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell.

Sixteen other former soldiers and two suspected ex-members of the Official IRA, all of whom were also investigated as part of the major police murder probe, will not face prosecution.

Motorcyclists take part in a Rolling Thunder ride protest in London to support Soldier F (Sophie Hogan/PA)
Motorcyclists take part in a Rolling Thunder ride protest in London to support Soldier F (Sophie Hogan/PA)

– April 2019

Protests in support of Soldier F take place across the UK.

– September 2019

The case against Soldier F is heard in court for the first time at a sitting of Derry Magistrates’ Court.

The veteran was not present in court for the short hearing.

– April 2021

The families of five of those killed announce that they will legally challenge the decision of the PPS not to prosecute five veterans.

The families of Jackie Duddy, Michael Kelly, John Young, Michael McDaid and William McKinney are granted permission by the High Court to challenge decisions not to prosecute several other former members of the Parachute Regiment.

Bloody Sunday families react after prosecutors decide to discontinue the prosecution of Soldier F (Liam McBurney/PA)
Bloody Sunday families react after prosecutors decide to discontinue the prosecution of Soldier F (Liam McBurney/PA)

– July 2021

The PPS announces it is discontinuing the prosecution of Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney amid concerns that the case could collapse in light of a separate court ruling on the admissibility of evidence which caused the collapse of another Troubles murder trial involving two military veterans. The McKinney family signal their intent to challenge the PPS decision on Solider F in the courts.

– September 2021

The various legal challenges against the PPS are heard together before three senior judges. Decisions not to prosecute five soldiers are challenged. Judgment is reserved and has yet to be delivered.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Traded to LAFC, former 'Caps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau still on the move with Canada

    Recently traded from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau is still on the move. Currently in camp in Florida with Canada, the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Candiac, Que., is headed to Honduras and El Salvador with a game against the U.S. in Hamilton in between as the Canadian men play three crucial World Cup qualifiers in a week. In a surprise move last Thursday, Vancouver sent Crepeau to LAFC in exchange for US$1 million in general allocation money plus a 2025 first-round pic

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled