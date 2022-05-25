Bloodshed since Sandy Hook: Uvalde school shooting among deadliest school attacks in past 10 years

A rampage at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on Tuesday is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. elementary school since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre that horrified the nation.

Tuesday's spree, which left at least 18 children and as many as three adults dead, notched another bleak marker: It is the deadliest school shooting in modern Texas history, occurring just four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School south of Houston.

Before the Uvalde rampage, there were 26 school shootings resulting in injury or death in the U.S. in 2022, according to Education Week, which tracks shootings at schools in which there are any firearm-related injuries or deaths. Six people, five of them students, were killed in those shootings.

There have been 118 school shootings since the deadliest high school shooting in the country at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Education Week.

'WHAT ARE WE DOING?': Sen. Chris Murphy gives emotional speech after Texas school shooting

Here is a breakdown of some of the most high-profile school shootings in the United States since Sandy Hook:

Sandy Hook Elementary School – Dec. 14, 2012

In 2012, a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., and opened fire, killing 20 first-graders and six school employees before taking his own life.

The shooting was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, and at the time, was the second-deadliest mass shooting in the United States behind the spree shooting at Virginia Tech University in 2007. It has since been surpassed by shootings at the Pulse Orlando Nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead and the 2017 shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed 61 people.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School – Feb. 14, 2018

A 19-year-old former student walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and opened fire, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in 2018.

The student had been expelled from Douglas for disciplinary reasons the previous year. The shooting surpassed the 1999 Columbine High School massacre as the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.

The gunman pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October 2021.

Santa Fe High School – May 18, 2018

A 17-year-old used a shotgun to kill nine students and one adult and injured 13 others in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18, 2018, police say. The incident came just three months after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The school shooting was the deadliest in Texas' history until Tuesday.

The shooter also left explosives in and around the area, according to authorities, and kept a journal on his computer and a cellphone that detailed the plans for his attack. He also hoped to take his own life after the shooting, officials say, but instead gave himself up to law enforcement.

Oxford High School – Nov. 30, 2021

A 15-year-old shooter killed four students and wounded seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021, at Oxford High school in Oxford Township, Michigan, police say.

The shooter had been flagged twice by school personnel for "concerning behavior" before the attack, according to authorities. The first time happened the day before the shooting and the second hours before the attack.

Prosecutors say the Oxford High School shooter used a gun his parents bought him as an early Christmas present four day before the mass shooting.

The parents are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting and are awaiting trial.

Other notable recent school shootings

