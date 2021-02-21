Bloodlands review: A moody, compelling thriller to fill the Line of Duty void

(BBC / HTM Televison /Steffan Hill )

Thanks to the colossal ratings successes of our pals in AC-12, every new police drama released over the past five years or so has tried to pass itself off as the new Line of Duty.

Bloodlands, a new four part series from first-time screenwriter Chris Brandon set around Belfast, makes a more convincing play for that title than most. The drama has Jed Mercurio’s seal of approval, for one thing: the Line of Duty showrunner was so taken with Brandon’s script, he snapped up the drama as the first project for HTM Television, the production company he shares with LoD producers Hat Trick.

It’s not hard to see what drew him to this intriguing story. When a car belonging to a former IRA man named Pat Keenan is pulled from the water of Strangford Lough, DI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) is quick to connect a clue to a notorious cold case dating back to the time of the peace process. An assassin code-named Goliath, a nod to one of the enormous shipbuilding cranes that dominate the Belfast skyline, targeted figures involved in both sides of the negotiations, and with access to crucial police intelligence, the killer could only have been an inside man (or a bent copper, as Ted Hastings would undoubtedly put it).

The revelation that “a member of the police was picking off targets at will,” as Brannick explains to his sidekick DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), would have jeopardised the hard-won peace agreement, and the investigation was buried.

The cold case has deep significance for Brannick (James Nesbitt)BBC / HTM Televison /Steffan Hill

The Goliath case has painful personal significance for Brannick - his wife, a military intelligence operative, was the killer’s final victim; two decades on, her body and those of the other targets are yet to be found. Keenan’s disappearance hands the detective a final chance to unmask the assassin who has haunted him all this time.

His colleagues, including former pal DCS Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch), surely a wrong’un based on how much time he spends glowering through windows, are concerned that churning up old grievances will ignite tensions that are never too far from the surface. Will Brannick’s dogged attempt to gain justice for Goliath’s victims jeopardise this tentative peace? It certainly seems so - and Keenan’s paramilitary connections only serve to complicate the case further (what a joy to see Derry Girls’ Kathy Kiera Clarke crop up as Keenan’s inscrutable wife Claire, who is the icy polar opposite to dippy Aunty Sarah and manages to interpret the most innocuous question as a personal insult).

Brannick and McGovern’s investigation threatens to open old woundsBBC / HTM Televison /Steffan Hill

Brandon’s drama is infused with the sort of local detail that can only truly be acquired by osmosis over a period of years (he spent his formative years living in Strangford with his grandparents) and despite the superficial similarities, it’s this feeling for place that sets his show apart from Line of Duty, which takes place in an unnamed spot somewhere north of the M25.

Bloodlands is also a slower, moodier beast, and sometimes leans a little heavily into noirish detective drama tropes. Nesbitt and McKenna get to do a lot of staring into the middle distance - but faced with landscapes as stark and striking as these, I’d probably do the same.

Brandon’s script is tightly constructed, and a shocking discovery in the first episode’s closing moments will leave you genuinely intrigued as to where he will take us next. Some series are made to be gobbled down in one sitting, but Bloodlands feels like event television in the best way - this is one to savour over the coming weeks.

Bloodlands airs Sundays on BBC One at 9pm and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

