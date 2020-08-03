‘Blood on the Wall’ Trailer: ‘Restrepo’ Team Uncovers Murder and Corruption in Central America

“Blood on the Wall” explores the internal and external influences on Mexico as it deals with the key issues of migrant caravans from Central America heading to the U.S., the dangerous but resilient traffickers fueling the cross-border drug trade and how corruption has impacted politics at every level.

Featuring unprecedented first-person accounts from migrants on the road, farmers, narcos, security enforcers, journalists, presidents and diplomats, “Blood on the Wall” tells the story of how traffickers, corrupt politicians and well-positioned business interests have seized wealth and power, leaving everyday citizens desperately fighting for survival or needing to flee elsewhere for a better life.

Exploring Mexico’s tension with its northern neighbor and the way regional U.S. policies over the past few decades have helped fragment Mexico’s political order, the film looks at the ways in which the country has been weighed down by disorder and crime throughout the 21st century.

Closely following a caravan of migrants — some with young children — as they travel from Honduras, Guatemala and other Central American nations across Mexico toward the United States, the film depicts the daily struggles of life on the road without certainty of a better future. The border these migrants are seeking to be granted entry to is the very same that narco-traffickers cross regularly as they move drugs and money back and forth between Mexico and the U.S.