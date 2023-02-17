‘Blood & Treasure’ Not Returning For Season 3 At Paramount+

It’s official. Action-adventure series Blood & Treasure will not return for a third season.

The move is not unexpected. Series lead Matt Barr stars in CW’s Walker: Independence which launched its first season in October. The drama series aired its first season on CBS and moved to sibling streamer Paramount+ for Season 2 with a one-season commitment. The season finale and now series finale aired on October 2.

More from Deadline

Blood & Treasure is an action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Danny McNamara (Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

The series also starred Sofia Pernas, Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi.

Blood & Treasure was produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content. Matthew Federman, Stephen Scaia, Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic and Howard T. Owens served as executive producers.

The news was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.