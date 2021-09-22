The increase in the Blood Purification Devices market can be attributable to an increase in the development of dialysis, filtration and adsorption methods along with an increase in the technological advancements of the blood purification machines, which have regulated the rate of mortality due to renal diseases in patients.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Purification Devices market is expected to report a total revenue of USD 5.33 billion by 2026, Foresees DelveInsight

The increase in the Blood Purification Devices market can be attributable to an increase in the development of dialysis, filtration and adsorption methods along with an increase in the technological advancements of the blood purification machines, which have regulated the rate of mortality due to renal diseases in patients.

DelveInsight has recently published “ Blood Purification Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape & Forecast – 2026, ” report that covers key areas transforming the Blood Purification Devices market landscape. The Blood Purification Devices market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Blood Purification Devices, their usage, historical and forecasted Blood Purification Devices market trends from 2018 to 2026.

The report also covers the Blood Purification Devices market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical in the market domain to curate the best of the opportunities in the Blood Purification Devices market.

Interested in knowing how the Blood Purification Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Get the snapshot: Blood Purification Devices Market

This report provides an in-depth market understanding for Blood Purification Devices, which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Blood Purification Devices market arena.

Blood Purification Devices: Overview

Blood Purification is a therapy that is based on the extracorporeal treatment of blood. The therapy works by removal of toxins and pathogenic agents from the blood via bioseparation, including dialysis, filtration, adsorption or a combination of them. It allows the withdrawal of blood from the body into the equipment or device for removing impurities and pumps it back into the body. Blood purification therapy is also used for the treatment of various disorders which are refractory to conventional therapies, for instance, drug administration and surgery. The reason that it has the potential to remove direct and rapid removal of pathogenic agents from the patients, it can be employed readily in the field of critical care, such as plasmapheresis for toxicants, as life support in case of organ failures, hemodialysis for renal failure and as a treatment for metabolic and immune disorders, immunoadsorption for autoimmune diseases. Therapeutic plasmapheresis is an extracorporeal blood purification technique developed for removing pathogenic substances from the plasma of the patients, for instance, pathogenic autoantibodies, immune complexes, cryoglobulins and cholesterol-containing lipoproteins.

Story continues

Know more about the technique and recent advancements @ Blood Purification Devices Market Analysis

Blood Purification Devices Market Insights

The global Blood Purification Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increase in the number of applications resulting from Blood Purification Devices such as in renal or organ failures, plasmapheresis & immune-metabolic disorders, increase in renal disorders and the increasing demand for blood purification devices in dialysis centers and hospitals.

The increasing use of blood purification devices can be anticipated to drive the blood purification market, for instance, the PLASMAFLO device by Asahi Kasei that caters to high clearance of protein components and involves minimal loss of the cellular components. It also allows high plasma flux at a low blood flow rate. These benefits offered by the plasma exchange device tend to increase the demand for blood purification devices, thereby boosting the Blood Purification devices market.

Geography-wise Blood Purification Devices Market Analysis

Geographically, the global Blood Purification Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. However, the supremacy of North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European Blood Purification Devices market.

Request for a sample report to learn more about the change trends in specific geographies at Blood Purification Devices Market Share

This domination is due to the rising adoption of Americans for several new products and treatment procedures related to blood purification devices. Additional reasons which include a higher population suffering from kidney-related disorders, heart disorders and technological advancements in blood collection tubes aligned with filtration techniques in the US are driving the regional growth. There are great opportunities for market penetration for countries like Mexico, India, and China to the major companies already having a grip in developed regions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Blood Purification Devices Market

The Blood Purification Devices market observed a period of slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19, because of the transport-trade restrictions and lockdown of the entire geographies, unavailability of blood purification components and consumables for proper functioning and the closing of major company operations. Several countries were affected due to the pandemic. All other procedures including elective surgeries were stopped temporarily giving major priority to the patient burden due to Covid-19. However, the companies are eventually resuming operations and dealing with the situation post-Covid-19, which was earlier restricted due to containment measures, social distancing, remote working and closing of commercial activities.

Discuss more the short/long-term impact of COVID-10 at Blood Purification Devices Market Share Analysis and Forecast

Blood Purification Devices Market Forecast

Numerous countries have started to improve their healthcare systems, which is the same across the already developed and the developing/emerging countries. Hence the market for blood purification systems is slowly gaining normalcy. Also, in the year 2020, the United States Food and Administration had issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the blood purification system in order to treat patients who are 18 years or older with confirmed Covid19 admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.

Further global Blood Purification Devices market by type is categorized into portable and stationary blood purification devices. Various benefits of blood purification devices are improvement in the quality of life of patients and increase in survival time due to dialysis has resulted in the increased demand of blood purification devices. Various technological advancements such as hybrid blood purification therapy based on camel-derived nanobody immunosorbent is also an emerging option and have proven to be effective via research. Several clinics have implemented this technique in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic renal failure in the Department of Nephrology, however, its efficacy is still needed to be assessed in detail.

Therefore, the technological advancements in blood purification devices can lead to an increase in the demand for portable blood purification devices, thereby gaining traction in the Blood Purification Devices market.

Blood Purification Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Hemodialysis Device

Blood Filtration Device

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Device

Hemoperfusion Device

Plasma Exchange Device

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By End-User

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Blood Purification Devices Market Report Scope

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA and others.

Blood Purification Devices Market Segmentation: By Product Type, By Type, By End-User and By Geography

Geography Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

Analysis: The Blood Purification Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% and will reach USD 5.33 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Blood Purification Devices Report Introduction 2 Blood Purification Devices Executive summary

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Market at Glance

2.3 Competitive Assessment

2.4 Financial Benchmarking 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 5 Blood Purification Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.5 Competitive Rivalry 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blood Purification Devices Market 7 Blood Purification Devices Market Layout

7.1 By Product Type

7.2 By Type

7.3 By End User

7.4 By Geography 8 Blood Purification Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Blood Purification Devices Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Financial Overview

9.1.4 Product Listing

9.1.5. Entropy

9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.3 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

9.4 Baxter International Inc.,

9.5 Infomed SA

9.6 Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

9.7 Kaneka Corporation

9.8 Nikkiso Co, ltd.

9.9 SWS Medical Group

9.10 Medtronic, Inc.

9.11 CytoSorbents Europe GmbH

9.12 Spectral Medical Inc

9.13 Haemonetics Corporation

9.14 Ceus Corporation

9.15 ExThera Medical Corporation 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Implantable Infusion Pumps Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight’s, “Implantable Infusion Pumps Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 23+ pipeline devices and 20+ companies including Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo Corporation, Moog, Hospira, Flowonix Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and others.

Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices Market Report

Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026 report with exclusive coverage of key companies including Abbott, Vascular W.L. Gore & Associates, Starway Medical Technology Inc, OCCLUTECH GMBH, Comed BV and others.

Drug Infusion System Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Drug Infusion System-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies, and key companies including Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Arcomed AG, Halyard Health, INC, ICU Medical Inc, Insulet Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group Plc, Tandem Diabetes Care, and others.

Infusion Pumps Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Infusion Pumps -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies, and key companies including Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Moog Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation NIPRO Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., JMS Co., Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Zyno Medical, Teleflex, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Ypsomed Holding AG, and others.

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Spinal Fusion Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG), Stryker, Alphatec Spine, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., and others.

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Spinal Non-Fusion Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies and key companies including Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc., B Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., Centinel Spine, RTI Surgical, and others.

Related Posts

Healthcare Apps and Transforming Healthcare Paradigm

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com



