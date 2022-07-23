There Will Be Blood in Epic Season 3 Trailer for Jason Momoa’s Apple TV+ Series ‘See’ (Video)

Jason Momoa will fight for his tribe and family in the epic — and bloody — new trailer for the third and final season of the Apple TV+ series “See.”

Executive producer Jonathan Tropper revealed the trailer on Saturday at Comic-Con.

In “See” Season 3, “almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more,” per the streamer.

“See” also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

The series is is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Tropper, who is also the showrunner. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content produce the show.

The drama returns with its Season 3 premiere Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+.