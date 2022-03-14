Blood Clots Like Hailey Bieber's Are Happening in 'Younger and Younger People'

Julie Mazziotta
·4 min read
Blood Clots Like Hailey Bieber's Are Happening in 'Younger and Younger People'

Hailey Bieber is recovering after developing a blood clot that moved to her brain, a health problem that is happening in "younger and younger people" says a vascular neurologist.

Bieber, 25, shared on Saturday that she was eating breakfast with husband Justin Bieber on Thursday morning when she "started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

There, doctors found that she had "suffered a very small blood clot" to her brain, which led to a "small lack of oxygen." Bieber's body was able to pass the blood clot on its own, she explained, and she "recovered completely within a few hours."

Blood clots like Bieber's can form "for different reasons," both environmental and genetic, Dr. Shazam Hussain, the director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Cleveland Clinic, tells PEOPLE.

"It's important to know your health and any potential risk factors you might have for strokes, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, difficulty with sugars … When we have younger people having a stroke, we will look for things that would cause their blood to have a tendency to clot — it could be hereditary and run in their families."

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Released from Hospital After Doctors Find Blood Clot on Her Brain: 'Home Now and Doing Well'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Theo Wargo/Getty Hailey Bieber

With blood clots that move to the brain, they typically originate from a blocked blood vessel in a spot in the body like the neck, or directly from the heart, Hussain says.

And once in the brain, "the organ that's most sensitive to lack of blood flow," the lack of oxygen will cause the brain function to shut down and cause stroke-like symptoms. Those symptoms can be spotted with the acronym BE FAST — B for balance, E for eyes and having vision trouble, F for face drooping, A for arm or limb weakness, S for speech difficulty and T for time, meaning it's time to call 911.

"A stroke is really a situation where every second counts," Hussain says. "The brain is very, very sensitive to the lack of blood flow and you lose somewhere around 2 million brain cells a minute. So it's really important to get that medical attention right away."

In Bieber's case, she was able to pass the blood clot on her own, which is often possible with small clots. "If it's a small clot, it can just dissipate and go away on its own and not leave any lasting issues or problems," Hussain says.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Would Not Leave Hailey's Side When She Had a Blood Clot in Her Brain: 'I Cant Lose Her'

If that's not the case, doctors typically administer a clot busting drug to dissolve the clot if its within the first 4.5 hours after a stroke, or for larger clots they'll perform a thrombectomy to go in and remove the clot through the blood vessels.

With situations like Bieber's, the incidents are typically called mini strokes or a transient ischemic attack (TIA): "That means there was a blood clot, it dissolved up completely and the person is completely a hundred percent back to normal," Hussain says. If an MRI shows any injury to the brain, however, "then it becomes a full stroke."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Situations like Bieber's are something that everyone should watch out for, young and old, Hussain says.

"We think of stroke as being something that happens in older ages, but we are seeing it in younger and younger people," he says. "It relates, generally, to people having unhealthy lifestyles, maybe not eating as well or not getting in regular exercise, along with other factors like genetics. So it's important that people don't just think of it as something that happens to older people. If you're younger and have those symptoms, you've got to get to the hospital."

Hussain also notes that while COVID-19 illness has been shown to cause blood clots, "fortunately most people don't run into that issue." Still, it's again important to know the symptoms of strokes and get medical attention right away if anything like that happens.

RELATED: Luke Perry's 'Massive' Stroke at 52 Is 'Uncommon' but a Reminder of the Risks

After having a stroke or TIA, people do need to be more cautious, Hussain says, "because their risk is higher than someone else walking down the street."

"It's what we call a front-loaded risk. The highest risk period is in the first two days, then the first month, but fortunately once you get through that highest risk first period, your risk starts to come back down towards the general population."

For anyone concerned about their risk of stroke or blood clots, it's key get regular checkups with a physician, make sure you don't have high blood pressure, stick to a healthy diet, get in exercise and keep cholesterol in control, Hussain says. He also recommends looking at the site strokeawareness.com — and quitting smoking, if anyone still is. "Smoking is the other major risk factor — there's no good reason to smoke, so you want to quit."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.