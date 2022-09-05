Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2022: Growing Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood And Blood Components Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and evaluates the global blood and blood components market. It covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031.



The global blood and blood components market reached a value of nearly $35,886.6 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $$35,886.6 million in 2021 to $45,230.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 and reach $58,464.1 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing incidence of trauma and road accidents, increased aging population, increasing earnings and standard of living, increased healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about blood donation. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the growing risk of infection and low healthcare access.



Going forward, an increase in chronic diseases, government initiatives and increasing demand for whole blood will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the blood and blood components market in the future include rise in interest rates, introduction of artificial blood substitutes, growth of recombinant coagulation factors and barriers in operating plasma fractionation plants in developing countries.



North America was the largest region in the blood and blood components market, accounting for 36.3% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the blood and blood components market will be Asia Pacific and the North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.8% respectively from 2021-2026.



The global blood and blood components market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 13.99% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.





Market Trends And Strategies

Growing Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships

Increasing Product Launches And Approvals

Increasing Research And Development Activities

IoT (Internet Of Things) Enabled Blood Bag Monitor

Transfusion Management

By Product: Whole Blood; Blood Components By Blood Components: Red Blood Cells; Platelets; Plasma; White Blood Cells By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Others By Application: Anemia; Trauma and Surgery; Cancer Treatment; Bleeding Disorders

