Blondie’s Debbie Harry says she wishes she had written Cardi B’s ‘WAP’

Deborah Harry of Blondie will be the first female performer to accept the NME Godlike Genius award (Getty Images)

Blondie’s lead singer Debbie Harry has praised Cardi B’s hit song “WAP” and said that she wishes she had written it.

The iconic singer applauded Cardi B for being “outrageous" and “overtly sexual”.

Harry told NME: “‘Wet Ass P****’ is quintessential Cardi B. It’s very sexy and hot and naughty – perhaps even dirty – and the good thing is it hasn’t been censored.”

She added: “At first I was going: ‘Wow, I wish I could do something like that,’ knowing full well that I couldn’t. But I wish I could.”

Since it was released in August, the raunchy single, which is a collaboration with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has divided opinion.

View photos Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie, performs in 1980Getty More

Some have praised the song and its accompanying music video for being empowering, while other critics claim the track is too explicit.

Despite the controversy, “WAP” has proved hugely successful. The song racked up 93 million streams in the US in the week after its release – the most ever recorded for an opening week. It bested previous record-holder, Ariana Grande’s 2019 hit “7 Rings” by 8 million streams.

“WAP” still currently ranks number two on the Billboard 100.