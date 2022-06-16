'Blonde' star Ana De Armas on the importance of supporting jewellery designers of colour

Rosa Sanchez
·5 min read
Photo credit: TOLGA AKMEN - Getty Images
Photo credit: TOLGA AKMEN - Getty Images

Ahead of the premiere of her much-awaited film Blonde, in which she portrays Marilyn Monroe, Ana De Armas is diving into a world Monroe knew quite a lot about: diamonds.

The film and fashion icon famously sang "Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend" in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and was known for her elegant style and love of high jewellery (remember when she wore the spectacular yellow diamond necklace dubbed The Moon of Baroda?). At the time, however, the diamond industry was seen as untouchable and unreachable for both ordinary buyers and small jewellery designers; and only big names, such as De Beers and Tiffany & Co., got the business and the notoriety. At the same time, conflict diamonds and diamond smuggling became real problems.

Now, the Natural Diamond Council, along with brand ambassador De Armas, is looking to change that by backing young designers from around the world and educating buyers on the current state of the industry, which is moving toward a more sustainable and inclusive future.

"I started working with the NDC in 2020 and I think it was a process for me of learning," De Armas tells Bazaar at the NDC's launch event in New York City, adding that she got to see how women in Botswana ran diamond mines and handled tractors, and essentially got to know the community behind the precious stones.

Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council
Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council

Earlier this week, the NDC debuted the collections of the second class of artists from its Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative, which launched in January 2021 with 1 million dollars of diamond credit dedicated to supporting emerging BIPOC jewellery designers, in partnership with Lorraine Schwartz.

"The EDDI program was founded specifically to break down the generally very large barriers to entry in the diamond industry," Grant Mobley, a diamond and fine jewellery expert at NDC, says. He adds that not only is the world of diamonds a very close-knit one, but it is also very difficult for designers to access such expensive, rare, and valuable diamonds to incorporate into their designs.

"We wanted to break those barriers down so that designers who normally don't get the chance to enter the industry can actually share these incredible designs," he says.

Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council
Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council

De Armas, wearing a brilliant ring and necklace from Dorian Webb and a ring from Heart The Stones by Halle Millien, says it's powerful the way in which the NDC is supporting—and financially backing—artists in the community who need the space to simply do what they’re good at.

"As a minority myself, I remember the days when I just wanted the chance to be in the room. I wanted to just be there. Give me the opportunity and I’ll show you what I can offer," De Armas says. "The fact that they’re mentoring and supporting and opening the doors to relationships and careers and resources for these guys and giving them the credit is incredible."

The Cuban actress is no stranger to red-carpet glamour, and she has been dripped in diamonds for roles several times over the course of her film career, but she says the passion and originality of the up-and-coming jewellery designers' diamond pieces proves to her that there are still ways to break boundaries in the diamond world.

"It’s the new generations who are going to bring a new take on jewellery. We don’t have to keep wearing or interpreting jewellery in the same way," she says.

Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council
Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council

Jewellery, and diamonds in particular, the actress agrees, can be incredibly personal. They can be much more than just beautiful, high-priced pieces we like to look at. A jewellery collection can be passed down for generations, it can carry different meanings and morph and be modernised through the years—take the Duchess of Cambridge's inherited jewellery from Princess Diana, for example.

De Armas says there is one piece she bought herself that she cherishes above all others: an antique ring that reminds her of her grandmother.

"I had a ring from my grandma that I’m pretty sure was not a diamond, but it was this dark red stone with little things around it, and I lost it at the airport and I was so, so, so, so sad," she recalls in a conversation with Bazaar. "And years went by and then I was shooting a movie and we were shooting on the street and I bumped into an antique store and I found the version of that ring—same colour, but this time real diamonds—and I had to get it. It wasn’t my grandma’s ring, but it just reminds me of her. I have it here, actually, because I always wear it."

Maybe not as meaningful but equally dazzling were the jewels De Armas got to wear while filming the 2021 James Bond film No Time To Die with Daniel Craig.

"That was beautiful—such an incredible touch for the character. Everything was so simple but I just felt like the jewellery really matched her personality: so sparkly and shiny and happy," De Armas says.

Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council
Photo credit: Natural Diamond Council

Walking around the NDC event, where the young designers showcased their diamond creations, the actress couldn't keep her eyes off Birthright Foundry's Heritage Diamond Ula Nifo choker, crafted from 18K yellow gold and natural white diamonds but inspired by whale tooth necklaces from Samoa. The Ula Nifo necklace was worn by Samoan chiefs and their children in ancient times, and signified wealth and status, designer Constance Polamalu explains.

"It's just so different," De Armas says.

Diamond expert Mobley tells Bazaar how rare and exciting it is to see a high jewellery piece so influenced by a designer's underrepresented culture, and yet so wearable today.

"If you think back to these incredible Samoan jewellery designs with the amazing necklace collars from well over 100 years ago, she’s turning that into something that makes sense for the modern-day, and she’s also doing that with fine jewellery materials: gold, diamonds," he says. "It's something that might’ve been worn hundreds of years ago by her ancestors, but she’s making it something that she would wear and that you would see on the red carpet."

The collections of the latest EDDI class of designers—Casey Perez, Corey Anthony Jones, Lana Ogilvie (Sabre Jewellery), Mckenzie Liautaud, Halle Millien (Heart the Stones), and Ruben Manuel—will launch tomorrow on 1st Dibs.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Rangers hope to build on deep playoff run for future success

    Two days after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final, the New York Rangers still haven’t gotten over their loss. “You go on a great run like that, so many people reach out to tell you how proud they are of you, of your group, but right now it stings,” forward Chris Kreider said Monday. “It's hard to be proud a couple of days after you get bounced like that." Linemate Mika Zibanejad agreed, adding: “Hard time thinking about it without getting emotional again and talking about it. It's

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats eerily similar to Hall of Fame dad's

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Vladdy must really admire his Hall of Fame father.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge