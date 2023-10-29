Blonde Kendall Jenner Returns With a Low-Key Marilyn Monroe Halloween Costume

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Some people go big for Halloween and some people scour their closet the night before a costume party to cobble something together. While the Kardashians typically belong in the first camp, the family seems to be keeping their fits low-key this year. Of course, when you have access to the best wigs money can buy, even the quickest look can put the average person's Halloween costume to shame.

Take Kendall Jenner's latest look for example. In a series of Instagram photos shared on October 29, the 27-year-old donned a jaw-length blonde wig and a black turtleneck to embody Marilyn Monroe. “Happy birthday mister president,” she captioned the post, in reference to the icon's 1962 performance honoring President John F. Kennedy.

Clearly, Jenner was recreating Monroe's 1953 Life magazine portraits by Alfred Eisenstaedt, so why reference a completely different moment in her Instagram caption? While it could just be a simple way for fans to recognize Jenner's inspiration, I have another theory.

ITALY-ART-PHOTOGRAPHY-LIFE MAGAZINE-EXHIBITION GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Though Kim Kardashian turned her home into a haunted mansion for spooky season, we have yet to see Halloween costumes from any of the Kardashian-Jenner women other than Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

On October 28, Kourtney shared a series of photos dressed as Kim Kardashian circa 2013, dressed head-to-toe in her sister's controversial rose-patterned Givenchy look from that year's Met Gala. Not only did the pregnant reality star looked incredible, but she also seemed to be poking fun at her public feud with Kim over who copied whose Italian wedding. “Stole her wedding country. Stole her Met Gala look. Iconic. Truly,” one fan commented.

Perhaps the family's 2023 Halloween theme is “copying” Kim Kardashian? As we know, Kim famously—or infamously, depending on who you ask—wore Marilyn Monroe's actual crystal naked gown to the 2022 Met Gala. Yes, the one she wore to serenade JFK at Madison Square Garden in 1962.

Getty Images

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Am I reaching? Maybe. We'll just have to wait and see what Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner have up their sleeves.

