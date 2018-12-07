Blomqvist replaces Sims in BMW's IMSA lineup

Ex-DTM racer Blomqvist will partner Connor de Phillippi in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run squad's #24 BMW M8 GTE, while Jesse Krohn and John Edwards remain in the #25 car.

Blomqvist made his IMSA debut earlier this year at Watkins Glen, where he was the third driver alongside Krohn and Edwards after being axed mid-season from the BMW-Andretti Formula E team.

He has also made three outings in BMW's FIA World Endurance Championship squad this year at Spa, Fuji and Shanghai, replacing Augusto Farfus on each occasion.

In addition to confirming Blomqvist, BMW has revealed its full lineups for the IMSA-season opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Blomqvist and de Phillippi will be partnered by DTM regular Phillipp Eng, who raced for BMW at Daytona last year, and IndyCar driver Colton Herta, who will make his race debut in the M8.

Krohn and Edwards meanwhile are joined by Supercars star Chaz Mostert, who made his first BMW GTE outing earlier this year at Road Atlanta, and Alex Zanardi in what will be a specially-adapted car.

The ex-Formula 1 racer and two-time CART champion will use hand controls similar to those his DTM car was equipped with when he made his guest outing at Misano, which will be disconnected during his co-driver's stints.

BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt recently said that Zanardi would likely form part of the marque's regular Daytona lineup and that an additional entry was not needed to accommodate the Italian.

Alex Zanardi, BMW M8 GTE Motorsport.com

Alex Zanardi, BMW M8 GTE

Photo by: BMW AG

BMW has also confirmed an unchanged line-up in its two-car WEC team for the remaining races of the 2018/19 superseason at Sebring, Spa and Le Mans.

Farfus, who has decided to leave the DTM to focus on GT racing and a FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign with Hyundai, will once again be joined by Catsburg, Martin Tomczyk and Antonio Felix da Costa.

BMW has retained its remaining five DTM drivers besides Farfus: Eng, Marco Wittmann, Joel Eriksson, Timo Glock and Bruno Spengler. It will announce a replacement for Farfus after next week's Jerez rookie test.

Catsburg is among the drivers BMW will test at Jerez, although Mikkel Jensen - now promoted from a junior to the status of full works driver - is also a contender for the vacant seat.

Another BMW junior, Beitske Visser, has also been named test driver for the brand's Formula E effort, alongside Spengler. Visser will take part in the test that follow's this month's Riyadh season-opener.