BLOHM TOKYO Honors MF DOOM With Slide Sandal

London-born rapper MF Doom, also known as King Geedorah or Metal Face, remains one of the most beloved rappers of all time, amassing a legion of supporters throughout his storied career. The rapper died suddenly in 2020, but his legacy lives on in his estate's philanthropical efforts and in the litany of artists who have paid homage since his passing.

Japanese brand BLOHM SHADE OF TOKYO honored The Villain with a toe strap inspired by his signature mask. The sandal comes in two colorways, both sporting hunter green footbeds but available with silver or black uppers.

The sandal released as part of BLOHM's Spring/Summer 2022 collection back in March but are currently available via the brand's web store in select sizes for a retail price of ¥36,850 (approximately $254 USD.)

Take a closer look at both colorways above

