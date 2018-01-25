Bloemen to Virtue: Canadian athletes to look out for at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada has both big-name medal contenders and intriguing stories heading to the 2018 Winter Olympics. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the athletes to keep an eye on in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

TED-JAN BLOEMEN

The Dutch-born long-track speedskater, who started racing for Canada in 2014 after getting his passport, owns the world record in both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres. The Calgary resident was on every World Cup podium this fall in the 5,000, and also finished second in the only 10,000-metre race.

CHARLES HAMELIN

A four-time Olympic medallist in short-track speedskating, including three golds, Hamelin is heading to his fourth Games. The Sainte-Julie, Que., product won bronze in the 1,000 metres at the 2017 world championships after grabbing gold at the same distance in 2016.

ALEX HARVEY

The cross-country skier from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., will be looking to become the first Canadian man to win an Olympic medal in his sport. Competing at his third Games, Harvey picked up his first World Cup podium of the season with a bronze in early January.

RACHEL HOMAN

The Ottawa curling skip will be appearing at her first Olympics. A three-time Canadian women's champion, Homan won gold at the 2017 worlds before qualifying for Pyeongchang in December. Canada has two gold, a silver and two bronze medals in women's curling since the sport made its debut in 1998.

KAILLIE HUMPHRIES

The two-time defending Olympic gold medallist in women's bobsled is going for a three-peat. The Calgary native finished second at the last two world championships, but topped the podium in three of eight World Cup races this season to grab her fourth overall title.

CHRIS KELLY

With NHL players not participating at the Games for the first time since 1994, Kelly leads Canada's men's hockey team into Pyeongchang. A 2011 Stanley Cup champion, the Toronto native has a combined 925 games of NHL regular-season and playoff experience with the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators.