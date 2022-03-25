Blockchain Solution YOUR is a Revolution in Product Content Creation for Web 3.0

As global e-commerce surges by a trillion dollars per year, emerging metaverses will radically alter the online shopping experience. Web 3.0 will decentralize creation of online product content - and companies need to catch up. In this context, YOUR is revolutionizing creation of product content using blockchain technology - generating profits for both creators and companies.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Metaverse, NFT and e-commerce product pages are where shoppers should be able to find all the information they need to make a purchasing decision. But the increasing supply of digital and physical products will make it difficult to keep up with the level of product content creation needed, proving critical for conversion rates. Producing high quality, unique product content is time-consuming, expensive and non-scalable - unless you get the crowd involved.

YOUR will reinvent content creation by allowing companies to take advantage of the decentralized future of Web 3.0. YOUR's worldwide community earns money from the product content it creates. Its central technological innovation is the use of NFTs to delineate product content ownership . Each piece of content will be associated with a unique NFT that will register the ownership on the Solana blockchain. Solana is one of the fastest blockchains in the world and its scalability ensures low transaction costs.

Contributors get a share of earnings every time their product content is sold using a process called NFT fractionalization. This will undoubtedly allow consistent creators to build a passive recurring revenue stream out of their work.

All the created information about physical and digital products will be made public. YOUR will be the place for everyone to find information around physical and digital products to help people in their purchasing process. YOUR is the wikipedia of product content created and maintained by the worldwide community.

Backed by the blockchain industry's best

With the support from various reputable names in the blockchain industry, YOUR has successfully closed its funding rounds with investment from big venture capital firms and the most dominant Solana and Binance Smart Chain launchpad.



We'd like to take this opportunity to thank each one of our investors and strategic partners for supporting our vision of reshaping the buying experience with user generated product content in e-commerce and the metaverse.

About YOUR

YOUR is the Wikipedia of product content. We are building the first product content NFT marketplace of physical and digital products. With YOUR, everyone around the world can create content to earn money.

YOUR will help Web2 en Web3 Companies to describe their products and NFT's better with extensive product content. To improve their customer experience and increase conversion rates.

