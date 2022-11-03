Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens Masterclass: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course - March 2, 2023)
Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens: Understanding new Technologies and the Relevant Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This masterclass will help you understand these technologies and the laws related to them, and the potential benefits for your business.
Blockchain is a new technology that could potentially have major impacts in a wide range of industries. It has the potential to dramatically change how business is conducted - but there is no one central authority controlling blockchain, everyone has access to the same information.
Are you aware of the potential of these new technologies and the laws that affect them?
Benefits of attending
Understand what these new technologies are and how they work
Learn how these technologies and the law applicable to them affect your business
Get-to-grips how these technologies may be useful to you and your business
Consider smart contracts, semi-fungible tokens, and social tokens
Get up-to-date with an in-depth knowledge of the latest law
Understand the potential pitfalls of these new technologies - and how to avoid them
Who Should Attend:
This programme has been specifically designed for:
In-house lawyers
Private practice lawyers
Compliance officers
Company secretaries
Board members
Anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)
An introduction to Blockchain - a transformative technology
Where did Blockchain come from?
Four main characteristics of Blockchain
How does Blockchain work?
Why is Blockchain called Blockchain?
How does it work in Bitcoin?
The benefits of Blockchain
Trustless transactions
Blockchain: use cases and applications
Blockchain: legal issues
Smart contracts
Blockchain and smart contracts
Operation
Smart contracts and legal contracts
Enforceability
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
What they are and why they are
Use cases
Regulatory concerns
FTs and crypto
Semi-fungible tokens and social tokens
Finance: DeFi and CeFi
Distributed Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
Final questions
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8421un
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900