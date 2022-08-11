Blockchain and Loyalty Program Pioneer Bruce Silcoff Joins Fitcoin as Investor and Loyalty Advisor

Fitcoin bridges real world activity and tokenized rewards, helping users to stay active and participate in Web3

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitcoin, a revolutionary health and fitness ecosystem that brings personal wellness into Web3, has brought on serial entrepreneur and CEO of Shyft Network, Bruce Silcoff, as an investor and loyalty advisor to advise on Fitcoin’s loyalty program structure, logistics and rewards catalog.



With over 30 years of experience in fintech, blockchain, crypto, customer loyalty and CPG marketing, Silcoff has an extensive resume and impeccable reputation for entrepreneurial achievement. He is currently the CEO of Shyft Network, a public protocol designed to validate identity and power compliance directly into blockchain data. Silcoff also brings decades of experience in the development and execution of loyalty, recognition and incentive programs.

“Fitcoin’s mission to motivate users to get active through cryptocurrency is incredibly exciting in this emerging industry”, says Silcoff. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in both crypto and the loyalty space to build a best-in-class rewards program alongside the Fitcoin team.”

Fitcoin bridges real world activity and tokenized rewards, incentivizing users to stay active and earn cryptocurrency. With a suite of personal fitness applications, premier athlete NFTs and Metaverse gaming, Fitcoin users can earn $FIT, a governance token on the Ethereum network which can be redeemed in their rewards catalog for desirable items and special experiences.

“We are very excited to bring an accomplished industry veteran on board to help us create the most robust loyalty program in the move-to-earn space,” says Andrew Shore, CEO of Fitcoin. “Bruce’s strategic guidance, extensive experience and connections will be incredibly valuable in achieving our core mission of building an ecosystem that encourages users to become their best selves through movement.”

About Fitcoin

Fitcoin is a health and fitness ecosystem that brings personal wellness into Web3. With a unique suite of personal fitness applications, premier athlete NFTs and Metaverse gaming, our users earn $FIT by being the best version of themselves and staying active. $FIT can be redeemed in the Fitcoin rewards catalog for desirable items and special experiences. For more information, visit fitcoin.io.

