Blockchain Heroes™ Announce Much-Anticipated Second Collection of Best-Selling Digital Trading Card Series

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – After breaking sales records for new intellectual property in the WAX digital collectible space in August, Blockchain Heroes is back with a new set of collectibles designed to introduce thousands of collectors to the strengths of blockchain technology.



The new collection, Blockchain Heroes 2: First Strike , brings an entirely new set of heroes who are fighting against the evil centralizers to the rapidly growing base of non-fungible token collectors. And in epic form, collectors will also be introduced to 20 villains who battle the heroes to keep the status quo in centralized finance and politics.

“After selling out the first set of 125,000 cards in approximately 15 minutes, we knew a second set of collectibles was in the cards,” punned Joel Comm, co-founder of Blockchain Heroes. “This next-generation set of Blockchain Heroes not only deepens the lore behind the epic battle for freedom and decentralization, but our unique pack sale will provide consumers with the opportunity to introduce thousands of friends and family members to the world of digital collectibles.”

Launching Dec. 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. EST, the new set of collectibles will be for sale in packs of various quantities. The packs will be sold solely for WAX cryptocurrency (WAXP Tokens) because, as with the first series, the founders felt it would be inappropriate to accept old-world financial currency for payment while the Blockchain Heroes continue the fight against centralization.

Similar to physical trading cards, each set of digital collectibles brings surprises with random generation of every pack. Each set will reveal a variety of rarities — common, uncommon, rare, epic, legendary or mythic versions — for the 40 heroes and villains, each featuring its own unique design and lore. This groundbreaking set will also include extremely rare collections of animated cards and 3D-rendered trophy collectibles featuring classic heroes from the Blockchain Heroes: Series One set.

Joel Comm and Travis Wright, co-hosts of the popular The Bad Crypto Podcast , are the developers behind the new trading card set. In nearly three years, the pair have amassed a stunning 9 million downloads of their shows. And in March 2020, they were among the first to rise above the challenges of the cancellation of in-person conferences by producing and hosting the highly successful Virtual Blockchain Week 2020 . In May, the duo also debuted The NiFTy Show , a live weekly video program that focuses on the NFT and digital collectible world.

WAX digital trading cards are blockchain-based NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Each WAX NFT is one-of-a-kind, featuring unique characteristics that differentiate it from every other card in the collection. Because WAX NFTs are blockchain-based, they can be instantly authenticated as genuine and can never be duplicated. WAX is used by other top brands globally including Atari, Topps, Capcom, and William Shatner.

To be notified of card announcements and launch information, register for free at http://BCHeroes.com

