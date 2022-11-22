Blockchain in the Global Livestock Industry: Providing Efficiency, Traceability, Transparency, and Security

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prairie to Plate: Impact Analysis of Blockchain on the Global Livestock Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The livestock industry includes all operations involved in breeding land or aquatic animals and birds for human consumption. This report's primary focus is to study blockchain technologies' applications and impact in the livestock industry. This report captures the current trends in the industry, the drivers and restraints for implementing blockchain in the livestock industry, and key players that can support implementing blockchain along the livestock value chain.

Blockchain can impact the whole prairie-to-plate livestock value chain:

  • Improves efficiency and recording keeping at farms

  • Makes livestock payments and insurance claims more secure and faster

  • Improves food supply chain traceability

  • Ensures food quality by securing certificates and quality information

  • Helps customers see the necessary food information easily

  • Democratizes the livestock market

Based on the publisher's analysis, supply chain traceability, certifications, and the ability to scan and know food information are the most impactful blockchain applications. This report does not address all livestock industry challenges but does indicate how blockchain could resolve a few of them.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure On Growth

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Blockchain in the Livestock Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

  • Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Research Findings

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • The Drivers for Implementing Blockchain in Livestock Are Emerging - Most Will Have a Greater Long-term Impact

  • The Restraints to Adopting Blockchain in Livestock Are Short Term, Which Better Education and Cheaper Technologies Will Solve

3. Blockchain Technology Landscape and Livestock Industry Overview

  • Blockchain Is an Emerging Technology That Is Changing the Way Businesses Operate

  • The Livestock Industry Landscape Is Changing

  • Animal Health Monitoring and the Pressure to Become Eco-Friendly Are the Trends Most Impacting the Livestock Industry

4. Blockchain in Livestock Industry Landscape

  • Blockchain Can Improve the Transparency, Security, Traceability, and Efficiency of the Livestock and Associated Industries

  • Easing the Process and Improving the Accuracy of Animal Health Checks and Farm Recordkeeping Using Blockchain

  • Helping Small Farmers Receive Their Payments Promptly and Accurately

  • Providing Certifications Based on Blockchain Data Can Avoid Tedious Paperwork

  • Ascertaining the Cause of Livestock Losses Becomes Easier with Blockchain

  • Capturing Food Quality, Meat Variety, and Product Ingredients on Blockchain Makes It Irrefutable and Easy to Verify

  • Blockchain Can Provide Customers Confidence about an Animal's Rearing, Feeding, Processing, and Transportation

  • Democratizing the Access to Organized Markets by Improving Customers' Food Quality Perception and Creating Price Transparency

  • Patent Analysis - During the Past 3 Years, Patents Relating to Blockchain in Livestock Have Increased Rapidly

  • Patents Relating to Blockchain in the Livestock Industry Originate from Many Organizations

  • Funding and Investment Analysis - The Blockchain in Livestock Market Is Poised for Strong Growth Because of Government and Business-to-business (B2B) Partnerships

5. Impact Analysis of Blockchain in Livestock Industry

  • Factors the Impact Analysis Considers

  • AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation

  • AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation

  • Issuing Certificates, Securing Food Certificates, and Allowing Customers to Scan Food Information Are the Most Impactful Applications of Blockchain

  • AHP Impact Analysis

6. Stakeholder Ecosystem: Key Players and Companies to Action

  • Key Players

  • Integrating Blockchain and Knowledge Graphs to Improve Traceability

  • End-to-end Food Traceability Can Help the Food Supply Chain

  • Modular, Easy to Deploy Blockchain Solutions for Quick Adoption

  • Complement Blockchain with IoT for Ready-to-implement Solutions

  • Leverage Blockchain to Ease Quality Assurance for Aggregators

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Will Make Livestock Transactions Seamless

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Implement Precision Farming with Blockchain and IoT

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain Will Increase Meat Supply Chain Transparency

8. Appendix

  • Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

9. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

  • Why Frost, Why Now?

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9typi9

