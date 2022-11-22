Blockchain in the Global Livestock Industry: Providing Efficiency, Traceability, Transparency, and Security
The livestock industry includes all operations involved in breeding land or aquatic animals and birds for human consumption. This report's primary focus is to study blockchain technologies' applications and impact in the livestock industry. This report captures the current trends in the industry, the drivers and restraints for implementing blockchain in the livestock industry, and key players that can support implementing blockchain along the livestock value chain.
Blockchain can impact the whole prairie-to-plate livestock value chain:
Improves efficiency and recording keeping at farms
Makes livestock payments and insurance claims more secure and faster
Improves food supply chain traceability
Ensures food quality by securing certificates and quality information
Helps customers see the necessary food information easily
Democratizes the livestock market
Based on the publisher's analysis, supply chain traceability, certifications, and the ability to scan and know food information are the most impactful blockchain applications. This report does not address all livestock industry challenges but does indicate how blockchain could resolve a few of them.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure On Growth
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Blockchain in the Livestock Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Research Findings
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
The Drivers for Implementing Blockchain in Livestock Are Emerging - Most Will Have a Greater Long-term Impact
The Restraints to Adopting Blockchain in Livestock Are Short Term, Which Better Education and Cheaper Technologies Will Solve
3. Blockchain Technology Landscape and Livestock Industry Overview
Blockchain Is an Emerging Technology That Is Changing the Way Businesses Operate
The Livestock Industry Landscape Is Changing
Animal Health Monitoring and the Pressure to Become Eco-Friendly Are the Trends Most Impacting the Livestock Industry
4. Blockchain in Livestock Industry Landscape
Blockchain Can Improve the Transparency, Security, Traceability, and Efficiency of the Livestock and Associated Industries
Easing the Process and Improving the Accuracy of Animal Health Checks and Farm Recordkeeping Using Blockchain
Helping Small Farmers Receive Their Payments Promptly and Accurately
Providing Certifications Based on Blockchain Data Can Avoid Tedious Paperwork
Ascertaining the Cause of Livestock Losses Becomes Easier with Blockchain
Capturing Food Quality, Meat Variety, and Product Ingredients on Blockchain Makes It Irrefutable and Easy to Verify
Blockchain Can Provide Customers Confidence about an Animal's Rearing, Feeding, Processing, and Transportation
Democratizing the Access to Organized Markets by Improving Customers' Food Quality Perception and Creating Price Transparency
Patent Analysis - During the Past 3 Years, Patents Relating to Blockchain in Livestock Have Increased Rapidly
Patents Relating to Blockchain in the Livestock Industry Originate from Many Organizations
Funding and Investment Analysis - The Blockchain in Livestock Market Is Poised for Strong Growth Because of Government and Business-to-business (B2B) Partnerships
5. Impact Analysis of Blockchain in Livestock Industry
Factors the Impact Analysis Considers
AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation
AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation
Issuing Certificates, Securing Food Certificates, and Allowing Customers to Scan Food Information Are the Most Impactful Applications of Blockchain
AHP Impact Analysis
6. Stakeholder Ecosystem: Key Players and Companies to Action
Key Players
Integrating Blockchain and Knowledge Graphs to Improve Traceability
End-to-end Food Traceability Can Help the Food Supply Chain
Modular, Easy to Deploy Blockchain Solutions for Quick Adoption
Complement Blockchain with IoT for Ready-to-implement Solutions
Leverage Blockchain to Ease Quality Assurance for Aggregators
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Blockchain Will Make Livestock Transactions Seamless
Growth Opportunity 2: Implement Precision Farming with Blockchain and IoT
Growth Opportunity 3: Blockchain Will Increase Meat Supply Chain Transparency
8. Appendix
Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
9. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why Frost, Why Now?
