New Blockchain-enabled Entertainment Platform Lists New Cryptocurrency on OKEx

SINGAPORE , March 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd (DEA) announced that its cryptocurrency "DEAPcoin", will be listed on OKEx, one of the world's largest [1] cryptocurrency exchanges, from 8 April 2020 .

DEAPcoin Listed on OKEx

DEAPcoin is designed to be a key currency bolstering DEA's blockchain-enabled entertainment ecosystem called "PlayMining". It allows users to play free PvP (player-vs-player) strategy games featuring manga characters created by world-renowned creators, collect character assets and trade them with DEAPcoin to win the games. The highest standard of security made possible by DEA's technology also ensures creators are rewarded fairly and their IPs (intellectual properties) are strictly protected.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

DEAPcoin as a key currency in “PlayMining” ecosystem

Fueled by the growing popularity of Japanese games and manga, DEA aims to acquire 100 million users within 3 years by providing the unbanked population in emerging markets with an opportunity of earning the cryptocurrency by playing online games.

Appointment of New Co-CEO

DEA also announced on the same day that Shigeru Shiina , former president of PwC and former vice president of KPMG Consulting in Japan , joined the management team at DEA as co-CEO.

Shiina started his career in AI research field at NEC Central Research Laboratories, publishing many papers and acquiring patents, before turning to the consulting industry to promote application of AI to real businesses.

With his extended expertise in strategic management planning and digital business transformation, he will co-manage the company with Naohito Yoshida , the incumbent CEO, who has led a public listing for 3 companies in the past as a serial entrepreneur.

(Left) Naohito Yoshida, co-CEO / (Right) Shigeru Shiina, co-CEO

Shigeru Shiina said, "I am thrilled to co-lead DEA at such an important time in its development. DEA has a strong relationship with the Japanese gaming industry and connections with world-famous manga creators and artists. By combining this strength with blockchain technology, I am confident of the success of DEA as it has built unique and one-of-a-kind ecosystem."

Story continues

[1] As of February 2020: World's No.1 transaction volume on nomics.com.

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. Logo

About Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. | www.dea.sg

DEA is a company incorporated in August 2018 in Singapore . With its strong relationship with both the gaming industry and manga creators in Japan , DEA is launching a blockchain-enabled entertainment platform "PlayMining" with the first game title "JobTribes" and digital artwork trading website in the second quarter of 2020.

About OKEx | www.okex.com

One of the world's largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplaces, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities, and hedge risks. OKEx provides spot and derivatives trading, including futures, perpetual swap, and options of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors great flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Press Contact:

Kozo Yamada

Digital Entertainment Asset Pte Ltd

7 Straits View, #05-01 Marine One East Tower , Singapore 018936

[E] info@dea.sg [W] www.dea.sg

Visit here for more press images.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-blockchain-enabled-entertainment-platform-lists-new-cryptocurrency-on-okex-301029436.html

SOURCE Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/24/c8928.html