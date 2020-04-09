Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis partners with infrastructure providers to reach new markets

Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has launched a partnership program to work with major infrastructure providers around the world.

Founded in 2014, Chainalysis offers compliance and investigation software for governments, banks, and crypto enterprises to understand regulatory requirements and trace the flow of funds.

According to a Thursday press statement shared with The Block, Chainalysis has teamed up with a number of both service-oriented and technical-oriented partners to ramp up its transaction monitoring work. These partners include providers of compliance software, core banking infrastructure, cryptocurrency wallets, etc. A complete list will soon be published, the firm said.

Such collaboration is expected to help Chainalysis obtain data from more providers and set up distribution partners in new markets, said Chainalysis chief revenue officer Jason Bonds.

"Our new partnership program will amplify our already extensive reach across jurisdictions where we provide the investigative and compliance technology the cryptocurrency ecosystem needs to fully understand blockchain activity," he said.

The Asia-Pacific is one example of the new markets that Chainalysis hopes to reach.

M.Tech, a Singapore-based cybersecurity firm, is among Chainalysis' new partners. According to its CFO, Rayson Lim, governments in the Asian-Pacific region are in increasing need of crypto investigation software to track transaction activities.

"In the APAC marketplace, we are noticing increased demand from law enforcement for cryptocurrency investigative software," said Lim. "Our partnership with a top tier company like Chainalysis will help fill this demand."