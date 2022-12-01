Blockchain AI Market to Grow by 24% Annually During 2022-2028

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain AI Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blockchain AI market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The growing investments in AI and blockchain technology are boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, in October 2021, Binance Smart Chain, a unit of crypto exchange Binance, it had launched a $1 billion fund to fast-track the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology. A total of $500 million from the fund will be reserved for investments to help grow decentralized computing, gaming, metaverse, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and blockchain-based financial services.



The global blockchain AI market is segmented based on the component, deployment model, technology, application, and end-user. Based on the component, the market is divided into solutions and services.

Based on the deployment model, the market is bifurcated into the on-premises and cloud.

Based on the technology, the market is sub-segmented into ML, NLP, computer vision, and others. Based on the application, the market is further segmented into payment & settlement, data security, data sharing & communications, asset tracking & management, logistics & supply chain management, and others.

Based on the end-user, the market is augmented into the BFSI, IT & Telecom, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The above-mentioned segments can be customized as per the requirements.

Among the technology segment, the ML segment is expected to hold a significant share in the market over the forecast period. Companies rushing money into developing ML strategies are anticipating redefining their business by embracing automation. The rising need for data science and analytics will push businesses to deploy and adopt advanced technologies such as ML and artificial intelligence.



Market Segmentation

