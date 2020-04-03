'Black Widow,' 'Mulan,' 'Jungle Cruise' and 'Indiana Jones 5': All the major blockbuster movies that have been delayed due to the coronavirus

Scarlet Johansson in 'Black Widow,' one of the many major movies that has had its release date postponed due to the coronavirus. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Updated April 3: After dominating the 2019 box office thanks to franchise behemoths like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney was poised for another massive year with movies like Mulan, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. In the past month, though, the Mouse House had its release schedule upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which not only postponed the studio’s finished movies, but also shut down films that were still in production. Disney has used the delay to recalibrate its slate, booking new dates that extend from this summer all the way until 2022. Some 2020 movies — most notably Mulan and Black Widow — will still be released during the calendar year, although it’s still an open question as to when and how movie theaters will re-open and if audiences will show up once they do.

Meanwhile, completed Disney movies like Jungle Cruise and Eternals are moving to 2021 to give the studio’s unfinished or yet-to-start movies time to resume production. That list includes Marvel Phase 4 titles like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love & Thunder, which is now scheduled for 2022. The Asgardian won’t be lonely — Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 now have confirmed 2022 release dates, as does a certain fedora-wearing, whip-carrying, snake-fearing pulp hero. Indiana Jones is returning July 29, 2022 and we’ll definitely be ready to go on a globe-trotting adventure by then.

Heading into 2020, there were at least 40 films we couldn’t wait to see. Now, it’s looking like we’ll have to wait a lot longer. The coronavirus has wrecked havoc on Hollywood’s release schedule, as multiple blockbusters-to-be have had their release dates postponed by as much as a year or canceled indefinitely. Yahoo Entertainment is tracking the latest news on when you’ll be able to see major movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow and No Time to Die at a theater — or, in some cases, a streaming service — near you.

Artemis Fowl

Original release date: May 29

Rescheduled date: TBD

Kenneth Branagh’s franchise-launching adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s bestselling YA series will bypass theaters for a Disney+ debut. Ferdia Shaw plays the titular hero in a cast that includes Colin Farrell, Judi Dench and Josh Gad.

Antebellum

Original release date: April 24

Rescheduled date: TBD

Superstar singer-turned-actress, Janelle Monáe, has her highest-profile role yet as a present-day author who finds herself in a nightmarish alternate reality. Directing team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz make their narrative feature debut, with Donnie Darko producer, Sean McKittrick, among the producing team.

Antlers

Original release date: April 17

Rescheduled date: TBD

Crazy Heart director, Scott Cooper, takes a walk on the scary side with the story of a small-town teacher (Keri Russell) who discovers that one of her pupils may be keeping a fantastic (and deadly) beast as a pet.

Black Panther 2

Original release date: 2022

Rescheduled date: May 8, 2022

Ryan Coogler’s 2018 blockbuster made history as Marvel’s highest-grossing non-Avengers movie and scored the first Best Picture nod for a comic book adventure. We can only imagine what he has in store for the sequel.

Black Widow

Original release date: May 1

Rescheduled date: November 6

Marvel zombies will have to wait a little longer to see how a piece of the dearly-departed super-spy’s past launches Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe... not to mention discover who is beneath the Taskmaster mask.

Candyman

Original release date: June 12

Rescheduled date: September 25

Nia DaCosta’s update of the 1992 horror favorite brings the bee-loving boogeyman to present-day Chicago, where gentrification is the new normal. Now more than ever, don’t say his name five times into a mirror.

Captain Marvel 2

Original release date: 2022

Rescheduled date: July 8, 2022

Fresh from defeating Thanos, Brie Larson’s cosmic warrior embarks on fresh challenges in the larger Marvel universe.

Charm City Kings

Original release date: April 10

Rescheduled date: August 14

Rapper Meek Mill stars in this acclaimed Sundance drama, which follows a Baltimore teen (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) who longs to join the local dirt-bike crew, but soon learns about the dark side of that dream.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original release date: May 7, 2021

Rescheduled date: November 5, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme plunges headlong into the Marvel multiverse where thrills — and scares! — await.

Eternals

Original release date: November 6

Rescheduled date: February 12, 2021

Move over, all your Guardians and Avengers: there’s a new super-group in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden play the Jack Kirby-created Marvel legends.

Original release date: May 22

Rescheduled date: April 2, 2021

The latest installment in The Fast Saga pits brother against brother as Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto squares off against John Cena’s Jakob Toretto. But who cares about that when Han is back at last!!!

Free Guy

Original release date: July 3

Rescheduled date: December 11

Ryan Reynolds follows up Detective Pikachu with another big-screen video game, this time playing the citizen of an open world game who decides he wants to be an active participant in the action.

The French Dispatch

Original release date: July 24

Rescheduled date: October 16

Wes Anderson’s latest immaculately-designed confection assembles another all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro and, of course, Bill Murray.

Original release date: July 10

Rescheduled date: March 5, 2021

The Ghostbusters franchise becomes a father/son affair, as Jason Reitman takes over the universe his father, Ivan Reitman, began back in 1984. Afterlife follows the descendants of Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) as they wrestle with his legacy... and bust a few ghosts.

Greyhound

Original release date: June 12

Rescheduled date: TBD

Beloved actor — and coronavirus survivor — Tom Hanks revisits World War II for the first time since Saving Private Ryan, this time as the commander of a U.S. fleet trying to stay ahead of a fleet of German submarines. The film is based on C.S. Lewis’s 1955 novel, The Good Shepherd.

Original release date: June 26

Rescheduled date: TBD

Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s modern-day west side story was poised to be the soundtrack of the 2020 summer movie season. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has now put the film on indefinite pause.

Indiana Jones 5

Original release date: July 9, 2021

Rescheduled date: July 29, 2022

Looks like James Mangold has some extra time to step into Steven Spielberg’s shoes. The Ford v Ferrari director is expected to helm Harrison Ford’s final adventure in the fedora, which will now hit theaters in 2022.

Jungle Cruise

Original release date: July 24

Rescheduled date: July 30, 2021

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt get their Mummy on for the latest big-screen version of a popular Disney theme park attraction.

The Lovebirds

Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: TBD

Newly buff funnyman, Kumail Nanjiani, partners with the equally hilarious Issa Rae for an action comedy about a couple whose relationship is tested when they become accidental witnesses to a murder. (The movie also re-teams Nanjiani with director Michael Showalter, who previously helmed 2017’s Sundance darling, The Big Sick.) Rather than release the movie theatrically, Paramount has sent these Lovebirds directly to Netflix for a premiere later this year.

Malignant

Original release date: August 14

Rescheduled date: TBD

James Wan’s first horror film since 2016’s The Conjuring 2 will feature Annabelle Wallis and George Young in a top-secret scary story.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3

Rescheduled date: July 2, 2021

The second Minions-centric story (and the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise) introduces us to Baby Gru as he rises from zero to hero... uh, make that villain.

Morbius

Original release date: July 31

Rescheduled date: March 19, 2021

Sony’s Spider-Verse continues to expand with a solo movie based around one of Spider-Man’s most fang-tastic villains. Jared Leto plays the titular living vampire alongside Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

Original release date: March 27

Rescheduled date: July 24

Disney’s 1998 animated favorite gets a live action makeover that omits some key players, but goes big on medieval action spectacle.

My Spy

Original release date: March 7

Rescheduled date: April 17

Dave Bautista gets his own version of Kindergarten Cop and The Pacifier as the burly, surly pal to a wisecracking kid.

The New Mutants

Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: TBD

This horror-themed X-Men spinoff is no stranger to delays: Originally shot in 2017 with a cast that includes Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton, The New Mutants has been repeatedly pushed back making it an open question as to how old we’ll all be when we finally see it.

Original release date: April 10

Rescheduled date: November 25

Daniel Craig’s retirement from the James Bond franchise is now set for Thanksgiving, and villains old (Christoph Waltz) and new (Rami Malek) are sure to give him a heck of a send-off.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Original release date: May 8

Rescheduled date: TBD

Armando Iannucci’s all-star re-telling of Charles Dickens’s classic novel delighted Toronto International Film Festival crowds last year. Dev Patel plays the title character alongside a supporting cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and ex-Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Original release date: April 3

Rescheduled date: January 15, 2021

James Corden returns as Beatrix Potter’s mischievous vegetable snatcher in the sequel to the 2018 hit. Domhnall Gleeson is also back as Peter’s human punching bag, Thomas McGregor.

Original release date: March 20

Rescheduled date: September 4

John Krasinski’s horror sequel picks up mere minutes after the original left off, sending the surviving members of the Abbott family off into the big bad world beyond their homestead. Needless to say, they quickly discover there are dangers besides invading aliens who feast on noise... and human flesh.

Run

Original release date: May 8

Rescheduled date: TBD

Aneesh Chaganty follows up his acclaimed debut, Searching, with another small-scale thriller that stars Sarah Paulson as an overprotective mother whose wheelchair-bound daughter (Kiera Allen) is about to teach her a seriously scary lesson.

Scoob!

Original release date: May 15

Rescheduled date: TBD

The Scooby-Doo franchise celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and the Scooby Gang planned to celebrate with an all-new animated feature film. Instead, the Scooby snacks have been shelved until further notice.

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Original release date: April 17

Rescheduled date: TBD

Rhonda Byrne’s 2006 self-help tome provides the basis for this story of a single mother (Katie Holmes) trying to balance her work life and home life. Enter Josh Lucas, a mysterious man with a secret... who also knows the secret to achieving your goals.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Original release date: February 12, 2021

Rescheduled date: May 7, 2021

Kim’s Convenience star, Simu Liu, plays Marvel’s resident martial arts master opposite Tony Leung as the for-real Mandarin — not that Sir Ben Kingsley imitation.

Spiral

Original release date: May 15

Rescheduled date: TBD

Chris Rock re-starts the stalled Saw franchise with the help of Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. The trio play cops whose latest murder investigation points back to a certain puzzle-obsessed killer.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Original release date: May 22

Rescheduled date: July 31

Everyone’s favorite pineapple-under-the-sea dweller hits the big screen for the third time in an animated road trip that features a live-action cameo from the reigning King of All Media, Keanu Reeves.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Original release date: November 5, 2021

Rescheduled date: February 18, 2022

Natalie Portman re-joins the MCU — and claims Mjölnir — as the all-new, all-different Thor. We can’t wait to see how she and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie get along.

The Tomorrow War

Original release date: December 25

Rescheduled date: TBD

Chris Pratt leaps forward to the distant future to battle invading aliens in the live action debut of Lego Batman Movie director, Chris McKay.

Original release date: June 24

Rescheduled date: December 23

The long-awaited Top Gun sequel flies out of the danger zone of the summer movie season, bound for a year-end premiere. Frankly, we’ll need plenty of footage of warm beaches and sunny skies in the middle of winter.

Trolls World Tour

Original release date: April 10

Rescheduled date: April 10

Instead of delaying the release date for Trolls World Tour, Universal made the potentially industry-altering decision to release the animated sequel on digital services for a 48-hour rental period the same day it was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters. Expect other studios to consider following suit.

Uncharted

Original release date: March 5, 2021

Rescheduled date: October 8, 2021

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg headline the long-in-the-works feature film version of the best-selling video game franchise. Venom director, Ruben Fleischer, had only just called “Action” on the film when production was shut down due to the coronavirus.

The Woman in the Window

Original release date: May 15

Rescheduled date: TBD

Amy Adams headlines Joe Wright’s adaptation of the bestselling A.J. Finn novel, which promises to be like Gone Girl meets Rear Window.

Original release date: June 5

Rescheduled date: August 14

Gal Gadot’s second solo adventure as the DC Extended Universe’s Amazonian warrior-turned-Earth protector has been pushed from its early summer berth to the end of the warm weather season. We still can’t wait to get back in the 1980s spirit.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

