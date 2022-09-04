Block party: USC rides special teams heroics to season-opening win over Georgia State

Shane Beamer has long sworn to take his own path in coaching.

Being born the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer certainly had its perks. It also brings its own set of doubters. It’s why for two decades, Shane has sought to escape his own father’s shadow in a profession in which it looms so large.

But shadows be damned.

Saturday, Shane’s South Carolina squad took a page out of his dad’s legendary special teams playbook, riding a blocked punt touchdown and a pair of 50-yard field goals to a 35-14 win over a pesky Georgia State squad at Williams-Brice Stadium.

This wasn’t your usual early season snoozer. Make no mistake, South Carolina sweated bullets for 40 minutes on Saturday. That’s what comes with facing a veteran Georgia State team helmed by ex-Steve Spurrier assistant Shawn Elliott.

The Panthers entered 2022 fresh of a program record eight wins and a fourth bowl appearance in five years. Its defense returned seven starters. The offense brought back eight.

South Carolina expat Jamyest Williams took his second carry of Saturday night’s contest 41 yards, a thunderous return to the field he last suited up on as a defensive back under Will Muschamp. He finished his night with 76 yards on 13 carries.

Quarterback Darren Grainger — who began his own college career in the Palmetto State at Furman — diced the Gamecocks defense for a pair of passing touchdowns to give Georgia State 14-12 third quarter lead ensure the 78,297 fans in attendance endured a few heart palpitations.

But on a night in which the weird and wonky reigned supreme, Gamecocks faithful can thank Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks special teams unit for finding the breathing room it so desperatley sought for 2 1/2 quarters.

Rattler — who finished his South Carolina debut 23 of 37 for 226 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions — guided the Gamecocks on a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 16-yard touchdown pass to running back MarShawn Lloyd to push USC back out in front.

Then came the dramatics.

Running back Rashad Amos burst through the line to swatted Georgia State punter Michael Hayes’ kick attempt. Converted high school quarterback DQ Smith scooped up the bouncing ball, dipping and darting through a handful of Panthers defenders into the end zone for the Gamecocks’ first punt block touchdown in a game since 2000.

Tight end Traevon Kenion followed suit, beating his blocker for the Gamecocks’ second punt block of the night. Receiver Ahmarean Brown promptly rectified the interception he caused earlier in the night when a ball sailed through his hands and into the chest of a defender, snatching the block and depositing it into the end zone.

Leaping into Kenion’s arms along the sideline after the second special teams score of the night., Beamer flashed an ear-to-ear grin.

There’s plenty of reason to smile: the punt blocks, Rattler’s largely productive start, a defense that viciously swarmed every inch Georgia State chased.

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t perfect. But South Carolina is 1-0 in 2022.

Shane Beamer smiled for that reason. Frank Beamer presumably smiled for a million others.

First down

Shane Beamer has now won the first game of his first two seasons as head coach at South Carolina.

Beamer became just the second coach in school history to win a bowl game in his debut campaign last year, beating North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Key Stats

1 — Kicker Mitch Jeter became the first player in South Carolina history to hit two 50-yard field goals in a single game

4 — Receiver Jalen Brooks reeeled in four passes for 88 yards in his first game action since Oct. 9 at Tennessee. He had been away from the team for “personal reasons.”

7 — South Carolina retired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s jersey at halftime of Saturday’s game. Clowney was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2011, starring for the Gamecocks over three years.

Next USC football game

Who: USC at Arkansas

When: Noon Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Watch: ESPN