Block listing Interim Review

CBC

An 86-year-old Exshaw, Alta., resident says he might be a little strange, but he's excited to be a part of an international cross-country skiing competition for the second time. Bill Hamilton and five other competitors in the 85 to 90 age range will be participating in the 2022 Masters World Cup at the Canmore Nordic Centre on Friday. "It's a privilege. It's rare," Hamilton said. "I won't worry about speed. If the technique is good, the speed will be there." It's actually not the first time Hami