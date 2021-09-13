Block listing Interim Review

Yahoo Sports

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down all of Sunday’s NFL action, game-by-game, and tell you what their fantasy takeaways were. What will WFT’s offense look like without Fitzpatrick? Was this what the Seahawks look like when Russ is allowed to cook? How bad are the Lions/Jaguars/Giants? Is Detroit pizza any good? What happened to the Bills/Packers? They attempt to answer these questions and more before giving a single-game DFS preview of Monday’s Ravens/Raiders game, as well.