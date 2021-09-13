Block listing Interim Review

Mothercare plc
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 September 2021

Name of applicant:

Mothercare plc

Name of scheme:

The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

Warrants

Period of return:

From:

12 March 2021

To:

12 September 2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

8,356,332

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

14,999,997 (Warrants)

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

23,356,329

Name of contact:

Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01923 206186


