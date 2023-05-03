Block listing Interim Review

Reuters

A pioneer of artificial intelligence said he quit Google to speak freely about the technology's dangers, after realising computers could become smarter than people far sooner than he and other experts had expected. "I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google," Geoffrey Hinton wrote on Twitter. In an interview with the New York Times, Hinton said he was worried about AI's capacity to create convincing false images and texts, creating a world where people will "not be able to know what is true anymore".