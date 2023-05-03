Block listing Interim Review

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:   3 May 2023

1.

Name of applicant:

Irish Continental Group plc

2.

Name of scheme:

ICG Share Option Plans

3.

Period of return:

From:  14 October 2022 to 13 April 2023

4.

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

4,981,845 ICG Units

5.

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):


 

Nil

6.

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:

52,086 ICG Units

7.

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,929,759 ICG Units


Name of contact:

Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+353 1 607 5700

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:   3 May 2023

1.

Name of applicant:

Irish Continental Group plc

2.

Name of scheme:

ICG Share Option Plans

3.

Period of return:

From:  14 April 2022 to 13 October 2022

4.

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

5,011,823 ICG Units

5.

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):


 

Nil

6.

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:

29,978 ICG Units

7.

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

4,981,845 ICG Units


Name of contact:

Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+353 1 607 5700