Block & Leviton LLP Announces Investigation of United States Oil Fund, LP for Possible Securities Laws Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Today, Bloomberg reported that the "Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have both opened probes" into United States Oil Fund, LP (USO), resulting from allegations that USO may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. USO has lost approximately 75% of its value in the two months ended April 30, 2020. The investigations center around whether the USO Fund's risks were properly disclosed to investors.
Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, has launched an investigation into whether USO and certain of its executives may be liable for potential securities fraud.
If you purchased or acquired shares of USO and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=uso.
