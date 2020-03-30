Will Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Block Energy (LON:BLOE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Block Energy Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Block Energy last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth US$13m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$5.6m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years as of June 2019. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be a lot longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

AIM:BLOE Historical Debt March 30th 2020

How Is Block Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Block Energy has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$151k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 184%. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. Block Energy makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Block Energy Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Block Energy shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$12m, Block Energy's US$5.6m in cash burn equates to about 47% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

Is Block Energy's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Block Energy's cash runway was relatively promising. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. On another note, Block Energy has 6 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

