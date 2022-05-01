Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke on Their ‘Cold’ New Album: ‘Everyone’s F-cking Everyone Over’

Madeline Roth
·8 min read
Bertrand Guay/Getty Images
Bertrand Guay/Getty Images

Bloc Party are back with their first new album in six years, and it has nothing to do with the “indie sleaze” revival.

Sure, the hipster culture of the mid-to-late aughts—during which bands like Bloc Party, Girl Talk, and Franz Ferdinand saturated every millennial adolescent’s iPod—is allegedly making a comeback and driving the “vibe shift.” But Alpha Games, which arrived on Friday, is not cheap nostalgia bait. Bloc Party’s all grown up here, with the veteran indie rockers’ new, reinvigorated lineup tearing through social turmoil as they attempt to find their footing in 2022.

That newfound vigor, appropriately enough, has its roots in the Silent Alarm anniversary shows the band played in 2018 and 2019. Enlivened by performing their epochal 2005 debut album in full, they were “in a really good place as a band” and by the end of the tour, had sketched out about 30 ideas for new songs, frontman Kele Okereke recently told The Daily Beast. But when the pandemic hit, they were left “sitting in our hands.”

“My fear was that knowing how my mind operates, kind of sitting with the music for a year… I just want to start changing everything, because it wouldn’t feel representative of where I was in that moment,” Okereke says. “I had to really protect myself against that instinct, because we were all so happy with how things were feeling at the end of 2019. In my mind, it was paramount that we captured the energy we had then, and not tweak things too much so that it started to look different.”

Maren Morris Is Done Feeding the Online Trolls. Now, She’s Ready to Wail.

Part of that is wanting to honor the new and different perspectives within Bloc Party itself—Alpha Games marks the first album Okereke and fellow founding member Russell Lissack made with new bassist Justin Harris and drummer Louise Bartle, who first joined them on tour a few years back. Asked if he’s still in touch with original Bloc Party drummer Matt Tong, who left the band after the release of Four in 2013, or bassist Gordon Moakes, who followed suit two years later, Okereke is decidedly pragmatic.

“No. I mean, I’m kind of, ‘Once a door’s closed, it’s closed,’ for me,” he says. “I think I reached out to Matt a while ago when he got married, but I’m of the mindset that although there is no bad blood on my part, I don’t really want either of them in my life right now. That might change, but that might not. Having been doing this now for almost 20 years, I understand that with this pace of living that you have as a professional musician, you’re constantly traveling, touring, whatnot. People can come into your life and they can go, and I don’t get sad about it. I’m always thankful for the lessons that I’ve been taught after relationships have ended, because there’s no point if you’re not going to reflect on what’s just happened.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Bloc Party</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Wunmi Onibudo</div>

Bloc Party

Wunmi Onibudo

It’s a fitting segue into the new album, which is all about dissecting tense relationships within a sonically furious framework. After Bloc Party’s fifth album, 2016’s Hymns, which failed to win over fans with its meditative and spiritual themes, Alpha Games hits like a punch to the face. From frenetic opening track “Day Drinker,” there’s a palpable air of discomfort that carries through the rest of the album’s tales of rivalry, manipulation, and anger.

“To me it does feel like quite a dark record, a quite ugly record in places. Not so much musically, but just in terms of what’s happening, in terms of the characters and the vignettes and the stories. It all seems like everyone’s fucking everyone over,” Okereke says.

“And to be honest, that was one of the hardest things about having to take a break. In 2020 when the pandemic happened, although we weren’t recording the songs, I was still thinking about them. They were still inhabiting me, and I was still kind of in that space, and it was quite a dark space, I have to say,” he continues. “So I was just so thankful when we actually recorded the album, and it was just down, and it could leave me, and I didn’t have to think about this stuff because I think it made me colder in some ways, making this record.”

Okereke oozes bitterness and bile on much of the album; he can be taunting and jeering, like on the venomous punk cut “Callum Is a Snake,” where he washes his hands of someone by hissing with blatant resentment, “You’re a snide little fuck.”

“I think saying those things out loud… they’re not just words. You kind of have to go there,” Okereke says. “I guess everyone’s process is different, but for me, I kind of had to go there and put myself in those situations and think about how I would react. ‘Callum Is a Snake’ is one of the ones that everyone knows—everyone has someone like that in their life that they have around, but they don’t really want to have around anymore. It was fun to kind of put someone on blast in that way. Callum’s not the real name, by the way.”

Similarly wicked is “Rough Justice,” which is not a Rolling Stones cover but instead a character study about “wealthy socialites with a sinister side,” as Okereke puts it. “I’ve just always found that idea of crime hiding beneath the surface quite a sexy idea,” he says, citing Bret Easton Ellis’ satirical thriller Glamorama as inspiration. It’s nearly impossible, however, not to draw parallels between these songs about social hierarchies and manipulative power figures, and the fucked-up state of global politics, which Okereke admits has left him more disillusioned than ever.

“I don’t know if it’s about being older, like turning 40, but I do feel a lot more cynical about people, about humanity,” he says. “I think we’ve had some really miserable years in the world, we’ve had some pretty awful things happening in rapid succession, and I’m not so confident about where we’re going as a human race. Look at what’s happening now with Russia and Ukraine. One man’s pride and ego is creating so much chaos and destruction and hurt for so many other people.”

It’s not a groundbreaking stance for a historically liberal musician like himself, but it’s a stance nonetheless, which is more than he can say for some of his peers in the industry who have made him question the perceived responsibility of being an artist and a public figure.

“I guess there are two sorts of artists right now. There are people that need a distraction from what’s happening right now in the world, and I get that on some level. I get that, that people don’t want to be reminded about the gruesome things that are happening,” he says. “But there are also artists that feel that now it’s time more than ever to be commenting on what’s happening, because it is so frightening. And I know as artists, we do have a voice and a platform, and an opportunity to turn our anxiety into art that helps people. I mean, I don’t know, I think that’s always how I’ve looked at it, at the duty that you have as a musician, as an artist, as a singer, as a songwriter, is that you kind of have to talk about the world that you see around you. Or else what’s the point?”

For all its bitter, serrated energy and tales of toxicity, Alpha Games still manages to find fleeting pockets of tenderness. “Of Things Yet to Come” is a lush, yearning heartbreaker, while standout track “If We Get Caught,” a gauzy, earnest ode to ride-or-die love, immediately became a fan-favorite upon its early release last month. Even album closer “The Peace Offering” begins as a mellow-sounding resignation of sorts, with spoken-word verses about giving up grudges and casting malice aside. It’s not long, though, before the track erupts into angry noise as Okereke repeatedly warms, “next time, do the right thing,” ending the album on a chilling and chaotic note.

“It just feels like this very cold kind of sublimation of... This anger that you’ve heard throughout the album has now been replaced by something a bit more painful, which is just cold indifference,” Okereke says. “Looking at someone that you used to be close to, and now they’re nothing. Now there’s not even the fire of anger, it’s just a cold indifference. I think that’s one of the Bloc Party songs I’m most proud of.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">Burak Cingi/Getty Images</div>
Burak Cingi/Getty Images

If that’s true, then it’s a testament to Okereke’s belief that the band’s best years may still be in front of them—which should be music to the ears of fans who had cast Bloc Party aside after they failed to sustain the momentum of their early ’00s albums Silent Alarm, A Weekend in the City, and Intimate. The biggest takeaway from Alpha Games is perhaps that Bloc Party, who are now coming up on 20 years as a band, still has the capacity to shock and excite.

“I always hear things in records after they’ve been done that I would’ve liked to have done differently,” Okereke says. “But I think that’s part of the process, and I think that’s why I’ve been so prolific, I guess, in the time that I’ve had is that me wanting to escape what I’ve done is part of the motivation to start something new. It always has been.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • That '70s Show Cast Will Return for Special Guest Appearances on Netflix's That '90s Show Spinoff

    Netflix also shared a first look of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman on That '90s Show, the upcoming '90s-set spinoff of That '70s Show

  • ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Review: The 23rd Century Comments on the 21st and Our ‘Second Civil War’

    The new show demonstrates the highest production values — and ethical values. In a landscape of wishy-washy storytelling, this one takes a stand.

  • Avatar 2: First trailer for James Cameron’s sequel, titled The Way of Water, ‘stuns’ CinemaCon crowd

    Audience members were handed 3D glasses in order to watch the teaser

  • Bus assault in Abbotsford highlights need for tougher action on chronic offenders, some B.C. mayors say

    Several mayors in British Columbia are calling for tougher action on chronic violent offenders across the province, an issue highlighted by a recent assault on an Abbotsford bus. Last Sunday, footage from one of the passengers on the 66 Fraser Valley Express bus shows David Allen Lucas attacking passengers, leaving four with minor injuries. It's not his first brush with the law: Lucas has had an extensive criminal record dating back to 1999, court records show. But after being arrested and charg

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas