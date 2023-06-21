Bloc leader optimistic Trudeau will call public inquiry into foreign interference

OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he is hopeful the Liberal government will soon call an independent public inquiry into foreign meddling is Canada's affairs.

Blanchet told reporters today he was encouraged by talks with Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, adding that an agreement could be reached within hours.

He says he believes that at a minimum, the Bloc and the Liberals would agree on details of the inquiry, which he says might also be supported by the NDP and Conservatives.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Bloc leader suggests the Trudeau government will eventually accede to all his party's demands, including to launch an inquiry before the House of Commons rises for the summer break.

Blanchet suggests the inquiry would focus on allegations that the Chinese government has interfered in Canadian democracy, but that it would not be restricted to that subject.

All parties agree that the 2019 and 2021 federal election results were not compromised, but opposition MPs say a public inquiry on foreign meddling attempts is the only way for Canadians to feel confident in the electoral system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press