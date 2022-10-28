Blo Blow Dry Bar Opens Newest Bar at the St Johns Town Center

Grand Opening Party & Pink Ribbon Ceremony scheduled for Nov. 5, 2022, from 3pm to 7pm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar franchise, announced its October opening of one of its newest bars, Blo St Johns Town Center. Blo St Johns Town Center is located in the heart of the St Johns Town Center at 4668 Town Crossing Drive, Suite 113, Jacksonville, Florida, across from PF Changs. The new bar will offer guests a range of services, including blow outs, updos, braids, hair extensions, full makeup services, bridal, a glam travel team, and private event space.

The community is invited to celebrate Blo St Johns Town Center's Grand Opening Party on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 3PM - 7PM. A "Pink Ribbon" ceremony is scheduled for 4pm. In attendance will be Jacksonville City Council Member for District 4 Kevin Carrico; Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar Corporate Franchise; Shauna Stalker, Vice President of Marketing Blo Blow Dry Bar Corporate Franchise, and Heather Stankard, local female-owned Multi-Use Franchise Owner.

There will be complimentary dry styles, braid bar, glam tinsel hair installations, a mini glam station for the littlest clients, tons of giveaways, entertainment, swag bags, food, music, a champagne/mimosa bar, and introducing its newest addition, the Glam Selfie Station. Local St Johns Town Center businesses will also be onsite offering giveaways and special pricing such as @Kendra Scott and @DiamondsDirect. Cameron Hicks, @CamTheShooter_ , Social Content Producer for the @Jaguars, will be onsite capturing our community coming together in celebration of Blo St Johns Town Center's Grand Opening.

Blo's corporate franchise (based in Toronto) announced last year that it signed the largest individual deal since the company's first location in 2007 by adding six new franchise locations to the North Florida area, all owned by Heather. Heather will own and operate the six Blo locations spread across Duval, St Johns and Clay counties, with plans to open a new location every year or two.

"As a soon-to-be empty nester, I knew it was the right time to take a leap of faith and make things happen. So when an opportunity came by for me to purchase my first Blo location, (Blo Jacksonville, 9210 San Jose Blvd) four years ago, I jumped at the opportunity. After turning the San Jose Blvd bar around to one of the top 10 producing bars in North America, as well as the top #1 bar for active Mane Squeeze Members, this expansion opportunity couldn't have come at a better time," said Stankard. "Even with a background in nursing, I felt supported every step of the way by the Blo Blow Dry Bar corporate team. I never would have signed on for five more locations if it wasn't for the support of this amazing tight-knit corporate team."

While strolling through the Town Center, clients can spend the day shopping and relaxing with lots of lounging areas available throughout the Town Center. They can stop at Blo St Johns Town Center and enjoy some luxurious self-care time while getting pampered with a Blowout and/or Makeup with a glass of champagne and leave feeling fabulous and refreshed. They may even want to finish their day at one of the many fine-dining restaurants that the Town Center has to offer, or perhaps they may just want to spend the day getting pampered. We are located in the perfect "self-care" zone of the Town Center, which includes several other self-care and wellness businesses such as Polish Nail Bar and Degree Wellness Spa.

Blo St Johns Town Center will be open Monday - Thursday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday - Saturday 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. For more information on Blo St Johns Town Center, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-st-johns/

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

Contact Information:

Shauna Stalker

Vice President of Marketing

shauna@blocorporate.com

1647 660 0506



Heather Stankard

Franchise Owner

heather@bloblowdrybar.com

9042039351



