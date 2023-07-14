BLM investigates fire burning near Lucky Peak State Park southeast of Boise

The Boise District Bureau of Land Management is responding to a roughly 50-acre fire that’s 5 miles southeast of Boise.

Fire information personnel Chad Cline said the WestBonn Fire is located about 2 miles northwest of Bonneville Point, which is near Lucky Peak State Park. The agency has sent out three overhead trucks, four engines, a dozer, a water tender, a helicopter and an air attack plane to fight the fire, according to a Facebook post.

The Forest Service has also sent out an engine, the post said.

There are no traffic concerns and the fire is expected to be contained by 9 p.m. and controlled sometime Friday, according to BLM. The fire is under investigation.