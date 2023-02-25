Blizzard warnings continue in California; severe storms forecast in Texas, Oklahoma: Weekend weather

A storm causing blizzard conditions, heavy rain and high winds will continue pummeling California this weekend before moving on to Oklahoma and Texas by Sunday.

Blizzard warnings will remain in effect in mountainous areas surrounding Los Angeles and the Sierra Nevada range farther north through Saturday afternoon.

When the storm system reaches Oklahoma and Texas, it'll be in the form of thunderstorms that carry the possibility of tornados, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Those won't be the only regions affected by storms.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's weather:

The West

Blizzard conditions will continue to impact the upper elevations of California this weekend.

Already during the storm, snow has fallen as low as the Hollywood sign, mudslides and snow closed major highways and evacuation warnings were issued in parts of Ventura County.

A visitor stands on a snow-covered road while taking a selfie in the Angeles National Forest near La Canada Flintridge, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

By the end of the storm, as much as 5 feet of snow is expected in some mountains near Los Angeles, creating whiteout conditions as winds gust to 75 mph. The conditions raise the risk of avalanches.

Blizzard warnings, including the first-ever for the mountain areas of Big Bear, Lake Arrowhead and Wrightwood, and another covering the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, are in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect in those areas until 4 p.m. Sunday.

A live web camera of bald eagles in Big Bear showed steady winds and snow on Friday that often left a thick dusting of white on the birds, which are incubating two eggs that could hatch this spring.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: Blizzard will unleash 'real danger' upon unhoused people

Blizzard and winter storm warnings also are in effect Saturday and Sunday, respectively, for the Sierra Nevada range in central California , and the Nevada cities of Round Mountain and Tonopah .

A winter storm watch is in effect in Portland, Oregon starting Saturday evening and lasting until Sunday morning, with accumulations between 1 and 6 inches possible.

Snow is also expected throughout Colorado, with accumulations up to 3 inches and winds as high as 20 mph in Telluride.

Southern Plains

The storm system affecting California will begin to affect Oklahoma centering around Oklahoma City, southwestern Kansas and north-central Texas on Saturday.

Severe thunderstorms are predicted across the area, with strong winds gusting up to 50 mph.

"All severe weather hazards will be possible, including tornadoes," according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service.

The risk of tornadoes is considered moderate, Larson said. Regardless, "there's going to be violent thunderstorms of some sort in that corridor Sunday afternoon and Sunday night."

The Northeast

Some weak winter storms carry the chance of some light snow for parts of the Northwest this weekend, Larson said.

One storm will push into New England on Saturday, bringing areas of steady light snow and flurries, according to AccuWeather forecasts.

Cities including New York and Philadelphia could see up to an inch of snow, which is only remarkable because they haven't seen much of the white stuff this year, Larson said.

A second storm affecting New England on Sunday may bring a few inches to Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The Midwest

People in most of the Midwest can expect a fairly pleasant weekend, with highs forecast to approach the 50s all weekend in Cleveland and Des Moines.

It'll be colder in the usual places like St. Paul, Minnesota, Detroit and Chicago. Highs are expected to range between the 20s and low 40s, but the sun should peek out in those cities and parts in between throughout the weekend.

