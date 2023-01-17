Blizzard says China's NetEase rejects proposal to extend partnership for six months

Copies of World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria video game published by Activision Blizzard, owned by Vivendi, are displayed in a shop in Rome

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard, the U.S. video game giant behind hit franchise Warcraft, said on Tuesday that its Chinese publisher NetEase had turned down a proposal to extend their partnership for six months.

In a statement released on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the company's subsidiary Blizzard China said it had contacted NetEase last week with a proposal to extend their partnership for six months which the Hangzhou-based company had rejected.

Blizzard China added that its game services will be discontinued on Jan. 23 in accordance with NetEase' announcement.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kim Coghill)