Bliznyuk's double-double helps EWU beat Portland State 81-74

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) -- Bogdan Bliznyuk had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Eastern Washington held off Portland State's late charge for an 81-74 victory on Thursday night.

Bliznyuk's 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 75-65 lead with 4:12 to play before Portland State used a 9-1 surge and pulled to 76-74 with 42 seconds left. Brandon Hollins scored four points and Deontae North made a 3-pointer during the stretch, but Jack Perry hit a 3 with 15 seconds remaining to help seal it for Eastern Washington.

Bliznyuk was 7 of 13 from the field and made all 13 free-throw attempts. Jesse Hunt added 11 points and Ty Gibson had 10 for Eastern Washington, (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky Conference), which has won four of its last five games since snapping a five-game losing skid.

North scored 21 points and Hollins chipped in 13 to lead the Vikings (10-5, 0-2), who have lost consecutive games for the second time this season.