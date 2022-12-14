We’re on a mission to revamp your holiday side dishes. This recipe for blistered green beans with bacon vinaigrette is like a brighter, fresher version of that onion-topped casserole, with a tangy dressing that will make you rethink all your former opinions on green vegetables. (Try it on Brussels sprouts next.)

Green Beans with Garlicky Pistachio Vinaigrette

249 calories

18g fat

17g carbs

8g protein

9g sugars

8 ounces bacon, diced

1 small shallot, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons whole grain mustard

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2½ to 3 pounds green beans, trimmed

Kosher salt

1. Place the bacon in a large skillet; cook over medium-low heat until rendered and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate.

2. In the same skillet, cook the shallot and garlic over medium-low heat until translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, mustard and maple syrup. Cook until the dressing is thickened slightly, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl and wipe out the skillet.

3. Return the clean skillet to medium-high heat and heat the vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the green beans (cooking in batches if needed), season with salt and cook until blistered and tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

4. Top the green beans with the reserved bacon and dressing before serving.

Note: If you have extra dressing, it can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Rewarm in the microwave or in a pan of warm water before serving over salads or another green vegetable.