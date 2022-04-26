Mariupol mayor says residents forced to work at mass grave for food; U.S. envoys coming back to Kyiv: Live Ukraine updates

John Bacon, Maureen Groppe and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A third mass grave has been found near the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and the mayor says Russian occupiers have forced residents to work on the burials.

The trench, seen on satellite images, stretches more than 200 yards – and contains thousands of civilian bodies, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said.

"We know about these mass graves because these fascists – and I have no other words – involve the local population for burial," Boychenko told Radio Svoboda. "They told us that you need to work hours (for) food, water. … People are forced to do so."

Weeks of Russian bombardments have devastated the community and shrunk the once-bustling city of more than 400,000 to a small fraction of that number. Russian forces control most of the city; holdouts are centered in and around the sprawling Azovstal steel plant. The British Defense Ministry says Russia’s decision to besiege rather than attack the plant means many Russian units cannot be redeployed elsewhere in the country.

"Ukraine’s defense of Mariupol has also exhausted many Russian units and reduced their combat effectiveness," the British assessment says.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone

Latest developments:

►New York's Metropolitan Opera and Opera Narodowa of Poland, in a gesture of solidarity with war victims, will gather leading Ukrainian musicians into the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra for a European and American tour from July 28 to Aug. 20.

►Poland’s government says it is imposing sanctions on 50 Russian entities and individuals over Russia’s war against Ukraine.

►The European Union intends to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by year's end and to zero by 2028, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni told the Messaggero daily.

►Mariupol is drawing global notice, but local officials said at least nine people were killed and several more wounded by Russian attacks elsewhere in eastern and southern Ukraine. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”

►German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government has cleared delivery of self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to approve sending heavy weapons to Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier sits on a armoured personnel carrier on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, on April 26, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier sits on a armoured personnel carrier on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, on April 26, 2022.

British defense minister says strikes into Russia 'legitimate'

Ukraine has the right to used Western-provided weapons to strike military targets on Russian soil, U.K. Defense Minister James Heappey said. Such strikes aimed at disrupting supply lines are "entirely legitimate," he told the BBC.

Heappey also dismissed a top Russian diplomat assertion that the danger of a nuclear conflict is "serious" and "real." Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the statements on Russian TV, accusing Ukrainian leaders and NATO of provoking Russia by "pouring oil on the fire" with the advanced weaponry. Heappey said the likelihood of nuclear war is "vanishingly small" since it would not be in the best interested of any country.

Blinken: U.S. beginning process of reopening embassy in Ukraine

U.S. diplomats are returning to Ukraine this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. Pressed on when the U.S. is reopening its embassy operations there, Blinken said he expects diplomats to first work out of Lviv before going back to Kyiv after assessing how the embassy there can be securely reopened.

“We want to have our embassy reopened and we’re working to do that,” he said.

The U.S. relocated its embassy operations to Poland days before Russian began its invasion on Feb. 24. Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged a speedy reopening.

“All our European partners are already back there,” Risch said. “We need people on the ground to help Ukraine meet its needs immediately.”

'Unjustified': Sweden upset as Russia ousts four diplomats

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde lashed out at Russia officials for expelling four Swedish diplomats, calling the action "unjustified and disproportionate." By expelling Western diplomats, Russia is intensifying its international isolation, she said on Twitter. Three Russian diplomats were expelled from Sweden earlier this month.

"Sweden will respond appropriately to Russia's unwarranted actions," Linde said.

On Monday, media outlets in Finland and Sweden reported that both nations will apply next month to join NATO. One of Russia's stated reasons for its invasion of Ukraine was concern over NATO expansion.

Pentagon wants to ensure Russia can't 'conduct this kind of invasion again'

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Tuesday reiterated the Defense Department’s interest in seeing Russia weakened so it cannot threaten its geographic neighbors.

“Russia continues to isolate itself, its economy is in tatters, its military has been depleted in many ways … they are a weaker military, they are a weaker state right now,” Kirby said in an interview with CNN. “We don't want to see Russia able to conduct this kind of invasion again in the future.”

Kirby also responded to comments made by Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on raising the specter of nuclear war, calling them “obviously unhelpful, not constructive and certainly not indicative of what a responsible nuclear power ought to be doing in a public sphere."

– Ella Lee

Defense Secretary Austin, allies pledge support for Ukraine

The U.S. and its allies "will keep moving heaven and earth" to support Ukraine's efforts to repel the Russian invasion, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday. Austin met with officials from dozens of countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany to work out ways to aid to Ukraine's military. Guests included Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

"Russia's invasion is indefensible," Austin said. "So are Russian atrocities."

He said the invasion was an effort to "indulge the ambitions of one man" – Russian President Vladimir Putin. More than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending security assistance to Ukraine, committing more than $5 billion worth of equipment.

"All of us have your back. And that’s why we’re here today – to strengthen the arsenal of Ukrainian democracy," he said. "Russia has sought as its principal aim to totally subjugate Ukraine, to take away its sovereignty, to take away its independence. That has failed.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Residents forced to work mass graves, mayor says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Weakened' Russia is one of US goals, defense secretary says: April 25 recap

    The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti said the Swedish government wants "a common date for the publication of NATO applications."

  • Ukrainians in Calgary celebrate Orthodox Easter with newly arrived refugees

    A large group spills onto the lawn of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Church just northeast of downtown Calgary, to have their baskets full of pysanky (traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs), paskas (Ukrainian Easter bread), sausage, horseradish and more be blessed by the parish priest. The early morning blessing of the baskets on Ukrainian Orthodox Easter, which in alignment with the Julian calendar falls on April 24 this year, has a celebratory feel to it — but the stress and anxiety of the war

  • Fiancée of Lithuanian director Kvedaravicius leaves Ukraine with his body

    Hanna Bilobrova's journey with her film director fiancé to document suffering in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol turned into a quest to find out how he was killed, to bring his body back to his native Lithuania, and to complete his work. Mantas Kvedaravicius, 45, was killed in the city nearly a month ago. He and Bilobrova, a 29-year-old Ukrainian, had gone to Mariupol together last month to shoot a sequel to his 2016 documentary "Mariupolis", which was about the city during the conflict in eastern Ukraine between the government and Russian-backed separatists.

  • U.S. sanctions target Putin's Russian family, but a larger shadow family may remain

    The U.S. effort to sanction Vladimir Putin increasingly includes targeting his family -- but critics say it's not aggressive enough

  • Russian troops in Ukraine have suffered as many deaths as the entire 9-year Afghan war that contributed to the USSR's collapse

    Approximately 15,000 Russian troops died in the invasion of Ukraine, per UK's Defense secretary.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia warns Britain it could target diplomats returning to Kyiv

    World War Three a 'real' danger, says Kremlin Rape victim ordered to help Russian troops hunt for women Russian fuel depots set ablaze after Ukrainian strikes Many Bucha victims killed by metal darts Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • ‘Staggering rise in the number of people with stroke-inducing heart condition’

    According to the study, the condition now outstrips the combined number of people diagnosed with the four most common types of cancer.

  • UPDATE 1-Russian diplomat says no point in Ukraine ceasefire at the moment -RIA

    A senior Russian diplomat said on Monday that there was no point in having a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage because Kyiv was likely to use it as an opportunity to try to discredit Russia, after Kyiv denied reaching an agreement with Moscow over a humanitarian corridor. "Ukraine is undermining our efforts to open humanitarian corridors so we don't think a ceasefire is a good option now," RIA quoted Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, as saying.

  • Ukraine war: Russia foils 'terrorist' plot to kill TV journalist, Vladimir Putin claims

    Russia's security services have foiled a plot to kill a "famous" TV journalist, according to Vladimir Putin. The president said the plot was foiled by Russia's main spy agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB). "This morning, the Federal Security Service stopped the activities of a terrorist group that planned to attack and kill one famous Russian TV journalist," he said.

  • Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms

    Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war. For the second day in a row, mysterious explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border and further heightening fears of a broader conflict erupting across Europe. Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links the southern Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said.

  • UK says it backs Ukraine's right to attack Russian territory as Kremlin claims NATO is fighting a proxy war

    James Heappey said it was "completely legitimate" for Ukraine to target Russian territory and shrugged off claims NATO was waging a proxy war.

  • B.C. Premier Horgan apologizes after swearing on floor of legislature

    B.C. Premier John Horgan has apologized for swearing on the floor of the legislature on Monday, at the end of a heated question period focusing on health care. Horgan was answering a question from Trevor Halford, MLA for Surrey-White Rock, about the province's family doctor crisis, which has left nearly a million British Columbians without their own doctor. Horgan, who had earlier been accused by Halford of blaming the federal government for the province's health care woes, then stood up to defe

  • Air Canada bookings come roaring back, but headwinds slow the carrier's ascent

    MONTREAL — Air Canada more than tripled its revenues last quarter as demand for travel revved back up, though a net loss of nearly $1 billion signalled the pandemic recovery is far from complete. After the Omicron variant of COVID-19 slowed bookings in January, the airline's sales then spiked in March as travel restrictions eased, pushing bookings to 90 per cent of 2019 levels. "We are very positive on the rest of the year and continued growth over the next several years," CEO Michael Rousseau t

  • Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness trailer appears to debunk WandaVision theory

    ‘I made mistakes and people were hurt,’ Wanda says

  • The World’s Richest Man Just Bought the World’s Most Influential Social Media Platform — What Could Go Wrong?

    Elon Musk and Twitter have struck a deal for the billionaire Tesla founder to take over the company

  • Turkish philanthropist Kavala jailed for life, activists protest

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala was jailed for life without parole on Monday after he was convicted of trying to overthrow the government by financing protests, in a case that Europe's top court and Western powers say is politically motivated. Kavala, 64, had been in jail for 4-1/2 years without a conviction and denied the charges he faced over the Gezi protests, which began as small demonstrations in an Istanbul park in 2013 and snowballed into nationwide anti-government unrest. The United States said it was "deeply troubled and disappointed" by the conviction.

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Gazprom working on implementing roubles-for-gas scheme

    The Kremlin on Tuesday said Gazprom was implementing the presidential decree on enforcing payment for gas supplies in roubles without providing further clarification, when asked about the European Commission's guidance on Russia's plan. The European Commission has said that European companies will need to fulfil extra requirements, such as a statement they consider their contractual obligations to be complete once they have deposited non-Russian currencies. "All the contacts with buyers of gas have been made via Gazprom, so Gazprom will publish information on the results of the talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

  • Kharkiv residents forced to live underground to escape bombs

    Hundreds of Kharkiv residents have been forced underground, living in metro train carriages parked in stations, to escape the bombardment that has reduced their city to a ruin. One individual describes the subterranean experience as "stressful" but shows the immense fortitude that has come to define the Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression when he says "it could have been worse". .

  • Russia's "victory" in Mariupol turns city's dreams to rubble

    In the years prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the port city of Mariupol was undergoing a makeover. More than $600 million was spent on new roads, a children's hospital and parks to modernise the mainly Russian-speaking city as part of a campaign to show the benefits of life in West-leaning Ukraine following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. "We lived well, happily," said Maria Danylova, 24, who moved into a new apartment in the city last August after she married.

  • Russia reported a large fire at an oil depot in the same area that its officials claimed was earlier attacked by Ukrainian helicopters

    On April 14, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking residential areas in Bryansk with helicopters, leaving seven people injured.