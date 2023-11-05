Blinken meets with Palestinian president as US pushes for ‘significant pause’ in war

Antony Blinken discussed with Mahmoud Abbas the need to curb 'extremist violence' by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank - JONATHAN ERNST/AFP

Antony Blinken held surprise talks with the president of the Palestinian Authority on Sunday amid a push by the US for a “significant pause” in the war in Gaza.

Mr Blinken, the US Secretary of State, convened an unscheduled meeting with Mahmoud Abbas during a region-wide tour of the Middle East aimed at preventing further escalation in the conflict.

Later on Sunday, he made an unannounced visit to Iraq, where he warned any actors seeking to escalate the conflict or target US troops in the region against doing so after a spate of attacks on bases housing American soldiers in recent weeks.

While the US has refused to back Arab nations’ calls for a formal ceasefire in Gaza, concern is growing in Washington that continuation of the war at its current tempo will inflame things even more.

The White House argues that a “pause” is also the only realistic way to progress talks to secure the freedom of the 239 hostages being held by Hamas after its terror raid on Israel last month.

Antony Blinken meets Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank - JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

On Saturday, Hamas claimed that some 50 captives held by the group had been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.

Speaking over the weekend, a senior White House official said it would require a “very significant pause in the conflict” to get the hostages out.

“There is no agreement as of yet to actually get this done, but it’s something we’re working on extremely hard,” the official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said.

Mr Blinken’s meeting with Mr Abbas took place in the West Bank city of Ramallah, and came as the Hamas-run Gazan health ministry claimed that Israeli military operations had now claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 Palestinians.

In an apparent nod to Palestinian concerns, Mr Blinken discussed with Mr Abbas the need to curb “extremist violence” by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank.

He also said that the Palestinian Authority should play a central role in governing the Gaza Strip once the Israeli military operation to end Hamas’s rule there was over, sources said.

Story continues

Mr Abbas, however, has not had any sway in Gaza since 2006, when Hamas won elections that portrayed him and his Palestinian Authority as weak, corrupt and too much under Israel’s influence.

Mr Blinken also said the United States was committed to getting aid into Gaza and restoring essential services there, according to State Department officials.

His meeting with Mr Abbas came the day after Jordan and Egypt – both US allies – clashed with Mr Blinken over Washington’s refusal to support calls for a ceasefire.

Arab leaders said that Washington’s idea of “humanitarian pauses” were not strong enough, and that what Israel described as acts of self-defence had morphed into war crimes.

In an indication of the tensions on all sides, there were no public comments from Mr Blinken and Mr Abbas as their meeting ended.

During his visit to Baghdad later on Sunday, the US diplomat held talks with Mohammed al-Sudani, the Iraqi prime minister.

Mr Blinken landed at Baghdad’s international airport, donned a ballistic vest and travelled by Black Hawk helicopter to the Green Zone, a remnant of the US occupation of Iraq after its 2003 invasion.

At the US ambassador’s residence he was briefed on threats to US facilities, before heading to the prime minister’s office.

“It was very important to send a very clear message to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the conflict in Gaza to threaten our personnel here or anywhere else in the region: Don’t do it,” Mr Blinken told reporters after the pair’s talks.

Mr Blinken wears a ballistic vest as he travels by Black Hawk helicopter to the Green Zone - Jonathan Ernst/Pool REUTERS

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, issued a warning on Saturday night that Mr Blinken’s visit to the region would be met with “an unprecedented escalation”.

US defence officials say rocket and drone attacks on US and coalition troops have stepped up in Iraq and Syria since Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attack.

Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran have threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

Mr Al Sudani has pledged to pursue the perpetrators of rocket attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad’s international airport and Harir in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

Iran, which considers the US to be “militarily-involved” in the conflict that erupted in the wake of Hamas’s attack, on Sunday threatened the US it will “be hit hard” if no ceasefire is implemented in Gaza.

“Our advice to the Americans is to immediately stop the war in Gaza and implement a ceasefire, otherwise they will be hit hard,” defence minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani told Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

Mr Blinken was set to travel to Turkey later on Sunday, where protests were already underway and which over the weekend recalled its ambassador from Israel due to the scale of violence in Gaza.

In the country’s southern Adana province, hundreds of people at a pro-Palestinian rally tried to storm an air base that houses US troops just hours before he was due to touch down in Ankara.

Turkey, which has sharply escalated its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has intensified, supports a two-state solution and hosts members of Hamas, which it does not view as a terrorist organisation, unlike the US, Britain and others in the West.