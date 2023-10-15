Blinken faces historic test of US power in Middle East diplomacy

Mr Blinken speaks to the media before boarding his plane in Cairo, en route to Jordan, on Sunday - JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP

The most important plane now in the air over the Middle East is not an Israeli F-35 striking Hamas in Gaza but the modified Boeing C-32 carrying Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. Its flightpath is not only a line on a map but also a barometer of American influence. Does the United States, caught like Israel by surprise, still have the power to pull the region back from the brink?

Blinken’s mission is extremely clear. His first objective is to deter Hizbollah, the fiercely-armed Iranian proxy group that controls much of Lebanon, from entering the war, alongside Tehran itself. His second is to pull together the Arab states that the US either subsidies or defends at enormous expense into some kind of strategy. And his third, no less important, is to both shape and restrain Israeli strategy as the nation mourns. This is a diplomatic mission as tough as any of Henry Kissinger’s.

What is currently unclear is whether Washington can achieve these goals. Israel and Hizbollah are skirmishing. Shelling and the occasional missiles have been exchanged over the Lebanese border. Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader, may be trying to signal his support for Hamas with low-level warfare, but this is neither certain nor can this kind of fighting be contained easily. This is why Israel is mobilising a battle force in the Galilee to deter the Iranian proxy.

Worse still, Iran has sent a message to Israel via the United Nations warning that it may join the fray if its southern neighbour does not halt its campaign in Gaza. Hizbollah and Iran joining the war would transform the conflict into a regional war with never-seen destruction unleashed on Israel cities, possibly overwhelming the Iron Dome defence system. Lebanon, where most citizens have no wish to join the fighting, would also be devastated in the Israel response. Iran and Hizbollah, as it has in the past, would likely attack Jewish targets worldwide. A failure to deter Iran would be a shocking – historic – failure of US deterrence.

Blinken knows this only too well, and it explains why he is pressuring Riyadh and Doha to warn Tehran that if Hizbollah, or they themselves, directly intervene, the United States will not stand by. And this is why the US is sending two aircraft carriers, destroyers, cruisers and combat aircraft to the region. It means the United States has now added enough strike force capacity to engage both Hizbollah and Iran, with which – up until now – it has been negotiating over its nuclear programme. There is no ambiguity in Blinken’s public message, warning “other actors hostile to Israel” – it is ready to strike them with full force if they join the war to support Hamas.

This is also high noon for the relationship between the United States and the Gulf. Washington strategists are divided over whether these are allies – crucial to maintaining order and managing a crisis – or freeloaders, increasingly willing to deal with Russia or China. The image of the Hamas leadership watching the massacre of Oct 7 in plush rooms in Qatar only miles away from the regional American military headquarters (Centcom) is one that burns. Whether or not these states reveal themselves to be partners to Blinken – by releasing the hostages or deterring Iran – or whether they shrug him off, will reveal how much power the US still holds.

However, Blinken’s mission from Washington is not only to stop things happening. It is also to shape the calamity that is already unfolding in Gaza. Arriving in Cairo, the secretary of state knows what he wants – for the Egyptian military dictator Abdel Fateh el-Sisi, who the US both subsidises and covers for diplomatically, to play ball. Washington has negotiated with Egypt that foreigners may leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing. The United States now wants Egypt to potentially host large numbers of refugees, but Egypt fears they may never return to their homeland, as was the case after the wars of 1948 and 1967. Debt relief may be the price that Blinken pays.

Israel, however, not the Arab states, may be Blinken’s most difficult mission. Washington, behind its passionately supportive rhetoric, fears that Benjamin Netanyahu’s now expanded emergency government lacks a plan for the region after its imminent ground invasion to eradicate Hamas from Gaza City. Nobody knows better than the Americans that, after being struck by terrorist atrocities, countries can act rashly and make terrible mistakes. This is why Washington is currently trying to shape Israel’s military offensive and has already somewhat delayed it. Blinken’s task over the days and weeks ahead will be to maintain that influence – and work up an international plan with Europe and his Arab allies for Gaza once the war is over. This is why Blinken’s mission matters: his shuttle diplomacy is putting to the test whether or not America is still a superpower in the eyes of the Middle East or a patron that its benefactors choose to ignore.

